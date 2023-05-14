BROOKFIELD — A Springfield, Mass., man who was fatally shot outside an Orange County home and his wounded companion are well known to Vermont law enforcement due to past drug trafficking investigations, officials said Sunday.
State police on Sunday identified Juan Sierra, 27, as the man found dead with a gunshot wound to the torso outside a home at 8769 Vermont 14 in Brookfield on Friday evening, police said.
His wounded friend, Miguel Fuentes, 29, remains hospitalized following the shooting in the rural community of about 1,220 people just north of Randolph. The small town is best known for its floating pontoon bridge over Sunset Lake on Vermont 65.
Police, who said they are looking for possible witnesses to the shooting, have not named any suspects in the double shooting. Federal, state and local police have made clear that Springfield, Mass. is part of the major pipeline to send drugs into Vermont.
State police detectives said in a news release they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no general threat to the community, but gave no indication why they believe it.
State police said the two men were among three Springfield, Mass. residents found with fentanyl during a northbound traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Rockingham in July 2019. They were all charged in state court in Windham County, police said.
The initial police report said troopers found a bundle of fentanyl weighing about 220 milligrams during the roadside stop initiated by Patrol Sgt. Ryan Wood.
The total drug haul, after a subsequent court-ordered search of the rented vehicle was about 1,600 bags of fentanyl, more than 28 grams of suspected crack cocaine and about 50 grams of cocaine, court records show.
After the traffic stop and before the court ordered search Fuentes stated on social media that he had been “dancing” because the police only found the bundle, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Boscia, deputy chief of the criminal division. He said Fuentes was a front seat passenger in the vehicle rented by his girlfriend.
Much of the drugs were stashed in hidden compartments, including concealed in the roof and the headlining for the overhead light, court records show.
Fuentes is also known as Michael Epps, according to federal court records.
Federal prosecutors later charged Fuentes in U.S. District Court and Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ordered him detained as a danger to the community.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford eventually sentenced Fuentes to a 37-month prison sentence on a reduced charge of knowingly possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, records show. The fentanyl and crack cocaine was removed from the charge.
Crawford agreed to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that he be jailed at FMC Devens, Mass. or something close to Springfield, Mass. so he can maintain a close relationship with his young children.
Crawford also recommended for Fuentes be allowed to participate in any vocational and educational programming.
Federal records on Sunday showed he was released from prison on July 22, 2022 to begin 3 years of supervised release by the U.S. Probation Office.
In the new investigation, Vermont State Police said the shooting unfolded at two scenes. Police received a E-911 call from a concerned citizen about an erratic driver on Vermont 14 near Vermont 65 about 5:45 p.m. Friday.
The car stopped and the concerned citizen, who was passing by, said the driver appeared to have been shot, police said. The citizen was helping get the wounded man to the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, police said.
The caller also stated the injured man said a shooting had occurred at a residence several miles away, and there was a second victim. At about the same time, dispatch received an emergency call from a resident at 8769 Vermont 14 who reported there was a deceased man outside.
Meanwhile the critically wounded person was treated at Gifford and transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. His last known condition was critical.
An autopsy Sunday by the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was a homicide. The doctor also said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the body.
The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team has been combing the area looking for clues. Detectives continue to interview witnesses.
The Vermont Major Crime Unit and members of both the uniform and detective divisions within state police are working on the case.
State Police also has been working closely with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office and has received assistance from the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife and from Barre City Police.
