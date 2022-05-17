ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts recently identified the artist tasked with enhancing the ‘honking tunnel’ area that will serve as the downtown gateway from the Three Rivers Bike Path.
“Burlington artist Clay Mohrman, founder of sculptural lighting design firm Clay Mohr Lighting, has been selected to design and build a new public art project to bring light and vibrancy to the area known locally as the honking tunnel,” noted information from Catamount Arts.
The tunnel is an underpass that allows for rail traffic to pass on the top. The passageway links traffic from Bay Street and the area along the Passumpsic River with the Depot Square area of downtown St. Johnsbury. The roadway within the tunnel is only large enough for one vehicle at a time, requiring motortists arriving at either end to honk their vehicle horns as a warning, giving the tunnel its name.
As part of the town’s efforts to draw users of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which ends near the intersection of Bay Street and South Main Street, to the downtown, the decision was made in 2019 to increase safety through the tunnel by making it one-way traffic only toward the downtown. A warning honk is no longer necessary but the name “honking tunnel” lives on.
Additional enhancements as part of the project include an already installed new sidewalk and a plan for new pavement on the road. An art component effort was launched to improve the aesthetics of the tunnel area, and since there is no lighting within the tunnel, integrating light within the artwork became the goal.
Enter Mohrman, the artist who emerged among three finalists, to artistically light the way into downtown. “Mohrman uses wood and LED technology to create illuminated sculptures integrating form, function, and environment,” noted Catamount Arts.
During his pitch in March to secure a $10,000 grant to create the project, he told an assembly of people gathered at the Welcome Center that his vision is inspired by the word “honking.”
He encouraged his audience to picture a truck driving by and the truck’s horn honking with the resulting sounds creating the Doppler Effect.
“One of the things I was really trying to look more into was the Doppler Effect and the waves and how they were interacting with people … I was looking at how the waves were moving through the space,” he said, planning a high-grade acrylic plastic installation that would glow, and which would “stand the test of time,” while reflecting visually the sounds of horns honking.
The creation will appear on the wall of a building immediately west of the tunnel. The building, known as the “Flat Iron Building,” was built in 1900 and is owned by Bruno Ravel who has given permission for the installation on his building.
The tunnel itself is part of the railway right of way, which is controlled by the Vermont Agency of Transportation. St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said AOT, which plans to make improvements to the railroad deck above the tunnel, will need to permit the road resurfacing within the tunnel. It’s a permitting process Whitehead said he hopes will be resolved by next winter so work can happen in the summer of 2023.
The hope is it will be finished while work on the other end of the path is happening. That part of the project involves carving a path from the parking area of the LVRT on South Main Street to an existing portion of the Three Rivers Path on Green Mountain Power property near R.K. Miles. That portion was built two years ago, along with a bike pavilion on Bay Street near the honking tunnel.
Property owners consulted and supportive of the path include GMP, Myers Rubbish and L&R Inc. where the Ralston Purina building is, said Whitehead.
The exact location of the path is not yet settled. Whitehead said he hope the path can wind close to the river, but environmental concerns need to be considered. “We’d like to be as close to the river as we can and still be environmentally responsible,” he said.
Close to the river means a route that runs to the east and south of the wastewater treatment plant and dips under the South Main Street bridge over the Sleepers River.
The project cost is over $1.5 million. Funding sources include the Northern Borders Regional Commission, USDA Rural Development through the efforts of U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and a grant through the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative.
