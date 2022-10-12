‘Honking Tunnel’ Art Project Nearly Ready To Light Path To Downtown

Sculptural artist Clay Mohrman is with a portion of his creation designed to shed some light in the area of St. Johnsbury's "honking tunnel." (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A Vermont sculptural artist’s bright idea for the area near the dark downtown tunnel will soon be a reality.

Clay Mohrman, owner of Clay Mohr Lighting in Burlington, is nearly finished with his illuminated art project to be installed near the west end of the “honking tunnel.”

