‘Honking Tunnel’ Art Project Nearly Ready To Light Path To Downtown

ST. JOHNSBURY — A Vermont sculptural artist’s bright idea for the area near the dark downtown tunnel will soon be a reality.
Clay Mohrman, owner of Clay Mohr Lighting in Burlington, is nearly finished with his illuminated art project to be installed near the west end of the “honking tunnel.”
The tunnel is an underpass that allows for rail traffic to pass on the top. The passageway links traffic from Bay Street and the area along the Passumpsic River with the Depot Square area of downtown St. Johnsbury. The roadway within the tunnel is only large enough for one vehicle at a time, which required motorists arriving at either end to honk their vehicle horns as a warning, giving the tunnel its name.
As part of the town’s efforts to draw users of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which ends near the intersection of Bay Street and South Main Street, to the downtown, the decision was made in 2019 to increase safety through the tunnel by making it one-way traffic only toward the downtown. A warning honk is no longer necessary but the name “honking tunnel” lives on.
Additional enhancements as part of the initiative include an already installed new sidewalk and a plan for new pavement on the road. The art component effort driven by Catamount Arts was launched to improve the aesthetics of the tunnel area, and since there is no lighting within the tunnel, integrating light within the artwork became the goal.
Mohrman was chosen among three finalists after pitching his plan in March for the art installation. During his pitch in March to secure a $10,000 grant to create the project, he told an assembly of people gathered at the Welcome Center that his vision was inspired by the word “honking.”
He encouraged his audience to picture a truck driving by and the truck’s horn honking with the resulting sounds creating the Doppler Effect.
“One of the things I was really trying to look more into was the Doppler Effect and the waves and how they were interacting with people … I was looking at how the waves were moving through the space,” he said, planning a high-grade acrylic plastic installation that would glow, and which would “stand the test of time,” while reflecting visually the sounds of horns honking.
On Wednesday, with his creation mostly finished, Mohrman said the results of his work closely reflect the vision he communicated last March. “I’m really psyched about it,” he said. “I’m really excited to get it up on the wall.”
The wall is part of a building known as the “Flat Iron Building” located above and to the right as one exits the tunnel on the west side. It was built in 1900 and is owned by Bruno Ravel, who has given permission for the installation on his building.
Seven separate pieces of varying sizes will come together on the wall. Mohrman said the parts will come together to form “large-scale cohesion” on the wall. Each piece is a series of concentric circles made of acrylic plastic. “It’s frosted acrylic so it catches the light and really glows,” he said. The largest piece is nearly four feet in diameter. At the center of each piece is a lighted globe.
Andrea Otto, Catamount Arts Community Liaison and project coordinator, visited Mohrman in his studio in August to check on his progress and said she was pleased with what she saw.
“It was exciting to see Clay’s proposal transform from an on-paper concept into real, tangible pieces,” she said in an email. “Clay is doing a great job executing his vision for the illuminated sculpture.”
Mohrman said he appreciates Otto’s reaction. “It was good to get some feedback,” he said, from someone looking at his efforts for the first time.
Otto said the sculpture addresses a consistent critique of the tunnel area that Catamount heard as it began the art installation effort. “Dark, gloomy, creepy” were words used by multiple people.
“This illuminated sculpture will add some warm light to this space, while adding an element of visual interest and surprise,” she said. “Clay has cleverly played with the Doppler Effect, inspired by the Honking Tunnel’s tradition of vehicles sounding their horn before driving through.”
The expected timeframe for installation is the end of October or the beginning of November.
