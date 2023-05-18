Honoring Tireless Stylists Who Beautify St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — It seems that people especially notice our parks, flowering trees and flower beds during spring when nature “comes alive.” But have you thought about where these beautiful spaces came from? Thank the Beautification Committee for coordinating local groups and volunteers.
According to the annual reports, the Beautification Committee is a town-funded group that was appointed on May 13, 1974, with the following “duties”:
• Develop plans/projects that contribute to the community’s sense of well-being and civic pride by creating beauty where ugliness exists and heightening citizens’ sense of esthetics.
• Set priorities.
• Coordinate voluntary efforts (civic organizations and individuals) of time, energy or money; solicit voluntary aid for projects (where appropriate and/or when not forthcoming); and make recommendations to Selectmen for town resources when appropriate.
• Keep Selectmen informed of plans, projects and progress.
These are some major projects that were initiated in the1970s and 1980s.
• Created Fred Mold Park
• Restored Depot Park
• Enhanced Court House Park
• Restored the Lady of Arnold Park (fountain)
• Established Portland Street Park
• Initiated use of planters along sidewalks
This organization was also responsible for creating and maintaining flower beds at these sites: Four Seasons Park, Maple Street Park, Ramsey Park, South Park, Summer Street Triangle, American Legion, the Armory, Cliff Street Triangle, Concord Avenue Triangle, Hastings Hill trough, Information Booth, Median @ junction Rt. 2/2B, Median @ W. Ave., Mill St curb., New Avenue Hotel, Municipal Building, Park and Ride, Pleasant St. Pumping Station, Police Station, Sunoco Station and entrances to Rtes. 2W and 5S. Many of these sites no longer exist or have overgrown.
Over the years, there have been barrels, window boxes, hanging baskets, planters and ornamental trees situated along the streets and sidewalks of St. Johnsbury. Many, if not most of them, are there due to the efforts of Beautification and their partners – local merchants, The Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Seed and Weed, youth groups (Academy, town schools, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Summer Youth Work Experience, Neighborhood Youth Corp), Grimes Nursery, NECKA, NVRH, town crews, Parks and Trees, Correction Center, Work Camp, town managers, Fire Department and State Highway Department.
One competent, energetic member of the Beautification Committee was Clara Fisher. She held the chairman position from 1987 – 2010 and was a driving force in the continued expansion and upkeep of the parks, flower beds and planters. As original members aged, moved or turned their attention and efforts to other projects it became increasingly difficult to find volunteers with the time and energy to maintain the many places and spaces created by those Pioneers of the 70s and 80’s. She had a persuasive way of convincing individuals to volunteer, and she motivated a skeleton crew for a number of years. She also called on the expertise of her husband, Andy, to help plant and maintain the many flowering ornamental trees along Main Street, around businesses and in the town parks. She was determined to keep the hard work and vision of those early volunteers sustained. Next time you enjoy our parks, gardens and trees, thank the visionary Pioneers, those that continue their good works, and Clara and Andy Fisher.
The Beautification Committee, the Town of St. Johnsbury and the family of Clara and Andrew Fisher invite you to join them at Fred Mold Park on Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m. A memorial garden is dedicated to Clara. They are both honored with two flowering crab trees and a memorial bench where one can sit and enjoy this lovely park in celebration of civic pride and the spirit of volunteerism as embodied by the lives of Clara (6/2/31 –1/14/21) and Andrew (4/15/31-10/27/22) Fisher – Working side by side; relaxing hand in hand…
Gena Glidden, of St. Johnbury, is a former chair of the Beautification Committee.
