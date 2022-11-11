Christian Garcia, of St. Johnsbury, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, takes part in a Veternas Day ceremony on Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Christian Garcia, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, joins his wife, Cortney, and son, 3-year-old Kai, at the swingset near the Father Lively Center prior to the start of the Veterans Day parade on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Retired Army Master Sgt. Richard Ball delivers his final salute as event marshal of the Veterans Day ceremony on Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Retired Army Master Sgt. Richard Ball checks traffic on Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, serving as event marshal of the Veterans Day ceremony for his 33rd and final time. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A military veteran holds a salute while riflemen bearing M-1 rifles trigger a gun salute on Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, as part of a ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Retired Army Master Sgt. Richard Ball addresses a crowd of people gathered outside the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 for a Veterans Day ceremony. Ball, who served as parade marshal for Memorial Day and Veterans Day onservances for 33 years handled the task for the final time on Friday, and he took the microphone to thank people and organizations who supported him in the role. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Members of the St. Johnsbury Academy Band play the Star Spangled Banner during the the Veterans Day ceremony outside the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Chip Troiano, a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter door gunner, is the guest speaker at the Veterans Day ceremony outside the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Christian Garcia, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, gives the benediction concluding the Veterans Day ceremony outside the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Behind him is VFW Post 793 Commander Chris Haggett. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Prior to the start of the Veterans Day parade in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from left U.S. Navy Veteran Dave Hawkins, Army veteran Roger Damon, scout T.J. Haggett, 11, and Carolyn Hagget converse. (Photo by Dana Gray)
