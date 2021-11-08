Honors Veterans At Local Events

Communities will honor military veterans at events held locally on Thursday.
Scott St. Onge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 793 in Newport, said it’s important for people to support events that commemorate the service of military veterans and support veterans organizations.
“It’s important that the community be aware of what’s going on with all the veterans’ organizations,” he said. “It’s important for people to bring their kids and whole families so that the veterans aren’t forgotten and they know how important Veterans Day is and what it really means … We need to honor and remember everybody who has signed up to put their lives on hold to serve their country.”
St. Onge served with the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1999 to 2015.
Post 793 is leading the ceremony in Newport. It begins at 10 a.m. inside the municipal building. The short ceremony will feature speeches. A gun salute will follow.
At the post location at 141 Central St., there will be a luncheon that is open to everyone.
Lyndonville
Lyndonville VFW Post 10038 invites all community members of Lyndonville and surrounding towns for a Veterans Day celebration at Memorial Park.
The post noted a special invitation to all “US Veterans, Police, Fire and Emergency Health Services workers and the Student Bodies of all area schools and universities.”
The ceremony on Thursday begins at 10:30 a.m. There will be patriotic music, a Raising of the Colors Ceremony, a tribute to all veterans who have served the nation, a speech by Chief Warrant Officer James Nagle, US Coast Guard (Retired) (STJA 79) followed by a Roll Call of Veterans and open mic for anyone wishing to give a testimony on behalf of a veteran.
“Show your service pride and wear your colors! Uniforms and full patriotic regalia encouraged!” noted information from Post 10038. Following the ceremony, the VFW Auxiliary will hold a reception at VFW Post 10038 at 156 Hill St. in Lyndonville.
“Let us all come together and celebrate our veterans and their contribution to freedom and liberty in support and defense of our Constitution,” noted the invitation.
Littleton, N.H.
For a second consecutive year, Littleton High School will present a virtual Veterans Day tribute.
Before COVID, the school welcomed veterans to an in-person celebration at the school’s gymnasium. It had become a tradition developed over 10 years. Last year’s event was changed to remote for safety’s sake, and the school compiled a tribute for veterans to access online. This year, continued pandemic concerns will once again mean the tribute will be done remotely.
St. Johnsbury
The St. Johnsbury VFW Post 793 is encouraging community members to honor veterans on Thursday. They’ll hold the traditional wreath ceremony on Veterans Memorial Bridge at 9 a.m.
Lingering concerns about participation due to the pandemic will mean that for the second year there will be no parade.
A ceremony will be held in Courthouse Park at 10:30 a.m. VFW State Commander Roland Bigelow will deliver remarks as a guest speaker. The St. Johnsbury Academy band will also perform music honoring the various military branches and perform the Star-Spangled Banner.
“It’s necessary to recognize the day and those individuals who have served and those who continue to serve for our freedom,” said Bigelow.
The VFW Auxiliary will welcome people to a lunch on Thursday at the VFW hall on Eastern Avenue.
• Later on Thursday, the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on Western Avenue will host roast pork and chicken dinner for veterans at 6 p.m. All veterans eat free, and others are welcome to enjoy the meal for the cost of a donation. The Elks ask that those who are interested to call 802-748-3785.
• On Saturday, Nov. 13, the St. Johnsbury Town Band will honor veterans with musical recollections of the nation’s historic periods of conflict at 7 p.m., at United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury. The band invites everyone to take photographs of their friends and family to honor. This event is for people who have been vaccinated against COVID. Everyone must wear a mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.