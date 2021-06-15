Alex Gross was 3 when he started fishing.
He began at a fire pond near his Jefferson home, casting for trout. Then he moved on to Larcomb Pond, where he caught his first bass. By the time he was 11, he quit baseball so he could fish competitively.
Today the 15-year-old White Mountains Regional High School freshman is among the top young anglers in the state.
“Once I caught my first bass, I was hooked,” he said.
Gross competes on the New Hampshire Junior Bassmaster circuit and has qualified for nationals three times (including last year’s event, which was canceled due to COVID-19).
He plans on competing in six tournaments this season with an eye towards a fourth Bassmaster National Championship appearance (with teammate Hayden Judge of Dalton) at Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tenn., on July 29-31.
His first three trips to nationals convinced Gross that “I want to do this for a living when I’m older.”
Gross opened the 2021 season with a bang.
He won the high school division in a one-day tournament at Squam Lake in Holderness, catching 30 fish with a two-best-fish total of 10.25 pounds. It was his best two-fish total to date.
“That was a good day on the water,” he said.
His next tourney is on June 26.
Competitive fishing might look relaxing from the shore. But there’s a lot to it. Anglers scout the venue ahead of time, and on tournament days they wake before dawn, spend all day on the water, and go from place to place in search of fish. Live bait is not allowed.
Gross does his homework before events. His thorough approach was key to his season-opening win.
“It took a lot of scouting to find those big fish because nobody could find any big fish that tournament,” he said.
In addition to being systematic and methodical, fishermen need to understand the behaviors and habits of fish. They must also remain calm, especially when the fish aren’t biting.
“Basically, it’s patience,” he said.
Only a ninth-grader, Gross has already collected a fair share of fish tales.
In January, during a trip to Florida, he reeled in a nine-and-a-half-pound bass.
It was a thrilling moment and the realization of a dream.
“That was a big achievement of mine. I’ve been always trying to catch a giant,” he said.
Of course, there were plenty more that got away.
“Too many to count,” he said. Thinking it over for a moment, he recalled one in particular. “I had this one at Lake Winnipesaukee last year, my last tournament of the year, and it snapped off right at the boat. That would have got me angler of the year. I lost by a few ounces, and that fish was enormous.”
Hopefully, there are bigger fish to come.
Looking ahead, he plans to enter a few adult tournaments this summer, and more so through graduation. After that, he’d like to compete for a college fishing team and, if not, head straight for the professional ranks.
He is supported by his parents, Michelle and Aaron Gross, and sisters, Nicole Gross and Courtney Stillings.
Also important are his sponsors. For updates and more info visit www.alexgrossfishing.com.
No matter how far fishing takes him, Gross hasn’t forgotten the original reason why he picked up the sport.
“I just like doing it,” he said. He is reminded of that pure joy when he watches younger competitors reel in a prize catch. Their reactions bring him back to when he got started. “I love to see them catching a big fish and having fun. That’s great to see.”
