HOPE Currently Hosting Winter Wear Drive

The Winter Wear Collection donation box. (Courtesy photo)

Do you have a winter coat to donate? H.O.P.E. is hosting a Winter Wear Collection at their store, located at 136 Church Street in Lyndonville, from now until Nov. 11. They will be collecting new or gently used, clean adult’s and children’s coats for a planned free coat giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon in their store parking lot (all COVID precautions will be followed; masks are required for this event).

Those with a donation should bag and label them Winter Wear Collection, to be placed in the outside box at H.O.P.E. For further information about donating or the giveaway, call 626-3228.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments