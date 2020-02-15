Hope Happens Here: Student, Former Chief Justice Lead Mental Health Awareness Effort At Danville

Former Chief Justice of the N.H. Supreme Court John Broderick and Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan spoke to students about mental health awareness at Danville School Friday. The event was part of the establishment of a Hope Happens Here chapter here at the school organized by sophomore Ava Marshia. Hope Happens Here is a mental health awareness foundation dedicated to fighting the negative stigma surrounding mental illness in middle school, high school and colleges. From left are Broderick, Marshia, Danville Athletic Director Randall Rathburn and Donovan. (Courtesy Photo)

Former Chief Justice of the N.H. Supreme Court John Broderick and Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan spoke to students about mental health awareness at Danville School Friday. The event was part of the establishment of a Hope Happens Here chapter here at the school organized by sophomore Ava Marshia. Hope Happens Here is a mental health awareness foundation dedicated to fighting the negative stigma surrounding mental illness in middle school, high school and colleges. From left are Broderick, Marshia, Danville Athletic Director Randall Rathburn and Donovan. (Courtesy Photo)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments