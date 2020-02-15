Hope Happens Here: Student, Former Chief Justice Lead Mental Health Awareness Effort At Danville

Former Chief Justice of the N.H. Supreme Court John Broderick and Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan spoke to students about mental health awareness at Danville School Friday. The event was part of the establishment of a Hope Happens Here chapter here at the school organized by sophomore Ava Marshia. Hope Happens Here is a mental health awareness foundation dedicated to fighting the negative stigma surrounding mental illness in middle school, high school and colleges. From left are Broderick, Marshia, Danville Athletic Director Randall Rathburn and Donovan. (Courtesy Photo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.