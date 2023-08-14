KIRBY — A proposed permanent conservation easement on 115 acres of farmland surrounding the Kirby Town Hall is poised to be preserved as agricultural land through the Vermont Land Trust.

But a hiccup over whether an approximately 4.1-4.5 acre piece is left out of the conservation easement for possible future purchase by the Town of Kirby is at play - with town officials in recent days writing the land trust urging a 4.5-acre piece be kept out of the easement.

