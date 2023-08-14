KIRBY — A proposed permanent conservation easement on 115 acres of farmland surrounding the Kirby Town Hall is poised to be preserved as agricultural land through the Vermont Land Trust.
But a hiccup over whether an approximately 4.1-4.5 acre piece is left out of the conservation easement for possible future purchase by the Town of Kirby is at play - with town officials in recent days writing the land trust urging a 4.5-acre piece be kept out of the easement.
Town officials are hoping to see the land directly behind the town hall and garage left out of the easement so it could be sub-divided and sold one day, but the landowners say the town has had ample opportunity to purchase land near the town hall in the past under the prior owner, and they have offered to lease land across the street for the town’s sand pile to be moved.
An impasse over the town the land wants to buy is now potentially complicating the land trust easement.
The land, owned by Brian and Kimberly Nichols, would place in conservation a portion of the land owned by the Nichols, meaning it cannot be developed through subdivision or non-agricultural uses on the property, but they will continue to own the land.
In an interview at their farm in Lyndonville on Saturday, the Nichols said the town has been hounding them about buying the land behind the town property since they bought the acreage about three years ago. The prior owner had two sales agreements with the town, but did not buy property from him in the end.
Town voters, too, rejected a proposal to buy a private home and acreage directly adjacent to the town hall property previously owned by the same man who sold the Nichols the land they farm.
Brian Nichols said one selectman came to see him about buying the land, Mike Bickford, and he made it plain to him that the town has had ample opportunity in the past to have bought land before the couple bought it to farm; they have a 100+ head herd of dairy cattle at Speedwell Farms in Lyndonville, and bought the land known as the Youngman Farm in the past 2-3 years, they said.
“I told him right at the beginning, ‘I don’t want to sell it, I bought it to farm,’ ” said Brian Nichols of his conversation with Bickford. “They’ve been hounding and hounding me.”
Nichols said they were offered $80,000 by the town for the land, after the town was given a federal grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds after the pandemic. He said that’s under value for the land and he gave Bickford a high value last time he spoke to him, $250,000 - because he and his wife do not want to sell the land.
“It’s prime agricultural land,” said Brian Nichols. “They’re trying to steal my land is what they’re trying to do.”
Land Trust Outreach
Britt Haselton, the Farm Project Director with the land trust, attended the Kirby Select Board’s August meeting last week, and brought town officials up to speed on the proposed conservation plans.
He had written the board in mid-May, telling them that the Nichols ” … are working with the Vermont Land Trust (VLT to place a permanent conservation easement on a portion of their land located on either side of Town Hall Road in Kirby.”
The conservation easement, he wrote, will ensure “that the land will remain available for farming and forestry into the future. Approximately 5 acres will be excluded from the easement for a future house site.”
Town officials, with an eye to the future, are hoping to see an additional 4.1 acres left out of the conservation easement - which would reduce the payment the Nichols will receive for the conservation agreement that will remain attached to the land in perpetuity. That was discussed at the meeting on Aug. 5th.
According to the letter Haselton sent the town earlier, “We have submitted a grant application to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Boared (VHCB) for conservation easement funding.”
At that time, the VLT was seeking a response from the select board and the town’s planning board if there were concerns or the plans did not comply with local planning and zoning efforts, he noted. If there were no concerns, a response was not needed.
Haselton noted, “The 2019 Town Plan appears quite supportive of agricultural land use and conservation, and the 2022 Zoning Regulations place the subject property in the Residential District, which includes agriculture and forestry as permitted uses.”
“Based on the these documents, I believe this conservation effort does comply with local planning and zoning,” Haselton wrote. “Despite this planning and zoning assessment, VLT and VHCB are aware of the Town’s past (and perhaps current) interest in acquiring some of the land around the existing town office - and Brian and Kim’s reluctance to sell any land. Please be aware that, once put in place, the conservation easement would prohibit such a subdivision and sale in the future.
“Accordingly, if the Town wishes to discuss the possibility of not placing the easement restrictions on some land adjacent to the town office (to keep open the future possibility of the Town acquiring such land), I would be happy to attend a board meeing to discuss this matter - and to address any other questions or concerns about the proposed conservation project, if any,” Haselton wrote.
Meeting With Kirby Select Board
The follow-up to that letter and discussion happened at the meeting last week.
Haselton told the Kirby board that the VLT has worked to conserve about 1,000 farms in Vermont, which remain privately owned and can stay in the Current Use program. “We conserve about 15-20 new farms every year,” he said. The program is publicly funded using federal dollars and at the real estate closing for the conservation easement, a deed is conveyed to the VLT and recorded in the land records. “It doesn’t convey ownership, they continue to own the land, but it conveys these conservation restrictions,” he explained.
VLT wishes to have good relationships with the towns, he said and wished to discuss any concerns before the easement is a legally binding agreement. “They are permanent, they can’t be undone, people can’t buy back the development rights. They’re very hard to change once they’re completed.”
“Brian and Kim certainly want to conserve it, but we don’t want to put the town in a bad spot and do something the town doesn’t want,” Haselton said.
The five acres the couple plans to exclude from the easement is for a retirement home plan, and their family would one day continue to run the farm, said Haselton.
Select Board Chair Keith Isham said, “Our issue here is we sit on .9 acres and what we have for the whole town and looking into the future and with more equipment (town garage), and to move our sand pile from down on the corner to up here … (the town would like to) buy 4.1 acres to give us a 5-acre lot, just to go back to the tree line.” He referenced the Nichols seeking $50,000 an acre, saying, “They wouldn’t budge.”
“He’s made it pretty clear to me, too,” Haselton agreed.
The board expressed an interest in having about 5 acres - or at least 4.1+ - left out of the easement “for the simple reason that someday maybe they would change their mind or whatever and maybe someday it would be able to be sold without an issue,” said Isham.
If that were to occur, a subdivision process would have to happen for the land to one day be split off, said Haselton.
“So we could ask that the 5 acres behind this building not be put into that?” asked Isham.
“If that’s how the town feels, I would ask and suggest a letter be sent,” said Haselton, expressing the town’s concerns and wishes.
“Taking 4 acres out will reduce their payment, they’re not going to be happy, but we can’t please everybody. It’s a bit of an awkward position for us, but I think that would be the most fair possible pathway.”
Haselton said, “You have .9 and you need 5 for zoning, so it would be at least 4.1, possibly a little bit more just to be safe.”
After the meeting, Haselton sent this statement to the newspaper, “VLT strives to be a good partner with landowners as well as with the towns and communities where we work. While the location and goals of the proposed conservation project appear to be supported by Kirby’s planning and zoning documents, we understand the unique situation regarding the Town’s request. Our goal is to find a path forward with conservation that balances the goals of the landowners and the Town.”
Haselton said this will be the land trust’s first farmland easement project in Kirby, funded by the VHCB’s farmland conservation program. The land trust does hold two existing conservation easements in the town totaling about 60 acres, he said. Also, the land trust owns a 41.6-acre parcel in Kirby that was donated in 2015.
The town did send a letter after last week’s meeting, to the Vermont Land Trust, on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
It states, “The Town of Kirby Select Board would like to formally request that 4.1 acres abutting the Town’s property at 346 Town Hall Road, be kept out of the Land Trust of Brian and Kimberly Nichols.
While we understand that the landowners have no interest in selling any property at this point, we would like to know that the option may exist in the future.”
Town officials included a map to show the area they are seeking to have kept out of the easement, to allow for eventual expansion of the town office and garage, and stated, “Basically, we would like the property lines on the sides of our buildings to go straight back as far as needed, not to exceed 4.5 acres.”
Farmers Firm On Refusal To Sell Land
Brian and Kim Nichols made clear they plan to say no, and hope that won’t mean they do not end up putting the farmland into the program to preserve the agricultural land. Kim said of the land trust program and what they will be paid to agree to the conservation restrictions over their land, “We’re not getting rich on this.”
“They’re trying to take the land, that’s what they’re trying to do,” said Brian, his wife nodding and adding, “All he wants to do is farm it.”
Brian said the land could end up being house lots one day - and that’s not what they want to see happen.
“We’re not pulling out the 5 acres,” he said firmly. “It’s not going to happen. If we have to pull that out (the 4.5 acres), the deal with the land trust is done.”
