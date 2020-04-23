An East Ryegate man has been convicted of holding up a St. Johnsbury convenience store with a knife last year.

Jeffrey T. Tompkins, 38, pleaded guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Thursday to felony assault & robbery with a weapon in exchange for a sentence of 2-5 five years, all suspended except for one year to serve. Tompkins was also granted credit for time already served in pretrial detention and will have to pay $147 in court surcharges.

Caledonia County Superior Court

The state dismissed a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as part of the plea deal.

Tompkins, who was also ordered to pay $208.47 in restitution, is now serving his sentence at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Tompkins had been facing a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

According to court documents, Tompkins entered Horizon’s Deli on Railroad Street at 652 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury on Nov. 23, 2019 and pulled a knife on a 19-year-old store clerk.

Store clerk Jordan S. Tanner told investigators that a male subject with a receding hairline and wearing a black knit cap and green hoodie brandished a knife and ordered him to open the cash drawer. Tompkins then put the money in his pockets and fled the store.

Police said Tompkins’ prior criminal record includes a June 2019 arrest as a fugitive from justice, two misdemeanor convictions in Vermont, as well as 4 violations of probation. Police said Tompkins’ New Hampshire arrest record includes an August 2019 arrest for felony forgery. Tompkins told police after being arrested that he was homeless.

