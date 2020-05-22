NORTHEAST KINGDOM — A 10-second aerial show drew a crowd Friday outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital as four F35A Lighting II fighter jets flew in formation overhead as a show of support for hospital workers.
Community members, many in masks and loosely clustered, spread across the Hospital Drive campus of NVRH to witness the spectacle. Hospital workers able to leave their posts for a few minutes stood outside to witness the show presented in their honor.
The jets, which took off from the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, approached St. Johnsbury from the west, having passed over Copley Hospital in Morrisville. The moment at 12:56 p.m. was quick but momentous. As the F35s flew over the hospital and disappeared into the distance, veering north for North Country Hospital in Newport, spectators applauded the show of strength and support.
NVRH CEO Shawn Tester was among those watching and narrating a Facebook Live video of the event. In the lead-up before the jets arrived, he spoke to his livestream audience about the outpouring of community support to the hospital and commented about the nice weather and the good excuse to get outside. When the F35s arrived, his voice grew louder and more excited, exclaiming “There they go. There they go. Woo hoo hoo. Woo hoo hoo.”
Tester said he appreciated the flyover. “It was fine tribute to our local heroes,” he said.
In less than six minutes after passing over NVRH, the jets got to North Country Hospital. Hospital communications director Wendy Franklin said there was a similar showing of community members gathering to see the F35 formation.
“A lot of people came to the parking lot and distanced themselves at their cars and watched, staff came outside to watch,” she said. “People were excited and wondered what direction we would finally see them come from and they actually came from the East.”
Horn blowing and hand clapping followed the flyover, she said.
