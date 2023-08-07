Hospital Goes Into Lockdown When Shot Men Arrive

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital initiated a lockdown Friday night after two men arrived with gunshot wounds.
Seeking to safeguard patients and staff in response to potential danger, hospital officials decided to secure the building at 9:23 p.m.
“If there is something that we fear for both the safety of patients and employees, we have the ability to have a lockdown,” said Sarah Jewell, director of the Emergency Department.
Jewell said the arrival of the two men who had been shot caused some commotion and a heightened level of concern that “fortunately, we don’t have to deal with often in our community.”
The men had been taken by a private vehicle to the hospital after being shot in an apartment building on Harrison Avenue in St. Johnsbury. ER staff treated and stabilized the men for transport to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where they were in critical condition, according to Vermont State Police, whose members are investigating the shooting.
During the hospital lockdown, entrances to the building were secured and all people exiting and entering were monitored.
“It doesn’t mean that the hospital is closed,” said Jewell.
The lockdown lasted under three hours; it was lifted just after midnight.
Jewell said staff will review how the lockdown protocol functioned to determine if any improvements are necessary.
“Luckily, we don’t have to do anything like this very often,” she said.
The VSP continues to investigate the shooting. Major Dan Trudeau shared early in the morning on Saturday that the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday inside Apartment 3 at 57 Harrison Ave.
Police were told that three unknown men entered the apartment and began shooting at occupants. The shooters then fled the scene possibly in a black SUV, unknown make, model or registration.
Major Trudeau reported that the shooting appears to be a targeted event.
The Vermont State Police has not provided an official update on the incident since the initial release from Major Trudeau on Saturday morning. A spokesman said the names of the shot men haven’t been released because investigators are still working to confirm the identities.
Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in the case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.