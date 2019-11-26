Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
St. Johnsbury Police and Vermont State Police are at a residence on Caledonia Street in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, 2019. A male suspect in an early morning stabbing was taken into custody after nearly three hours of negotiating. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Suspect Johnnie Simpson is escorted into the St. Johnsbury Police Department Tuesday morning. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray Stands guard next to a pile of broken glass at the scene of a hostage situation on Caledonia Street on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
A St. Johnsbury man held his 8-year-old daughter hostage on Caledonia Street after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the neck.
The standoff lasted approximately three hours before St. Johnsbury Police, backed by members of a Vermont State Police tactical unit, convinced Johnnie A. Simpson to free the girl and surrender himself voluntarily.
