Hostage-taking Locks Down Newport Prison On Tuesday

Officials dealt with a hostage-taking Tuesday at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A hostage at Northern State Correctional Facility on Glen Road Tuesday lasted less than an hour and ended without any injuries, Vermont Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

One inmate wielding a hand-made plastic knife or “shank” grabbed another inmate and pulled him into a cell at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, locking the door and refusing to comply with staff directions, said Alan Cormier, facilities executive at DOC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments