LYNDONVILLE — A business that’s been blooming for decades has come to an end.
Houghton’s Greenhouses on the Red Village Road has ceased operations except for a few specialty orders. Owner Bruce Houghton announced on Tuesday his need to “work into retirement mode.”
It was a decision, Houghton said, that he didn’t take lightly and was one that he didn’t come too quickly. In his 40th anniversary season, he said there was no succession plan, and he couldn’t run the business “forever.” That was three years ago. At the close of last year’s season, the 43rd, Houghton said he began to seriously consider whether that would be his last.
“I spent months trying to decide whether I was up to doing it again,” said Houghton, who turned 69 in February. Early in the winter, he decided that he would not reopen this spring. By that time, he said, his loyal employees were already aware of that possibility.
The business has been an annual destination at 2937 Red Village Road, from the end of April to early in July, for customers seeking flowers and vegetable plants.
It all started with a few vegetable plants in an 8-foot by 16-foot greenhouse he built outside his home. “I put an ad in the newspaper and put a jar outside the door and surprisingly people bought plants,” Houghton said in an earlier interview.
Four decades later, there are 14 greenhouses at Houghton’s, providing over 30,000 square feet of space for growth; it’s taken an average of 20 full and part-time workers each season to meet customer demand for the products produced.
Houghton said he credits a loyal and hard-working staff for so many years of success, but operating a greenhouse business at his home has meant some really long days for a really long time for him.
“It’s a very intense 24/7 type thing,” he said. It means checking on plants at night, making sure things aren’t freezing.
As he contemplated another year at a typical Houghton’s pace, he said he decided it was time to bring the business to a close. His family also encouraged him in the decision.
“At 69, I need more of a life than just being tied to this all the time,” he said. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family.”
Also, there is fishing in his forecast. “For years, I haven’t been able to go fishing in the spring.”
It doesn’t feel like retirement yet for Houghton as he and a few employees are making good on some specialty orders that Houghton’s has been filling for years. Among them are hanging baskets in downtown Littleton, the planters at the Bag Balm building on Broad Street in Lyndonville, and 152 white butterfly daisies that spell out “Lyndon” outside Lyndon Institute.
Houghton said he will miss interacting with the customers, among which are many familiar faces. The business’s longevity meant a multi-generational following of faithful customers.
In a recent year, Houghton said, a couple came to the greenhouses that he recognized from years ago. He said he remembered at that time they had a baby daughter with them, so he asked about her. He was told the daughter is now 40.
Houghton is apologetic to his loyal customers about the closure. “I’m sorry for any inconvenience,” he said. “It’s just I reached a point where I couldn’t do it anymore.”
Responses to the Houghton’s announcement on social media were sadness at the loss mixed with appreciation and best wishes for Houghton. There were nearly 300 emojis of teary faces, embraced hearts and thumbs up less than a day after the decision was posted. Also in that time, 100 comments were posted.
“Thank you for all the years of Beauty and Elegance you have brought to my yard and others,” wrote Ann Roy. “Enjoy your retirement.”
“So happy for you and so sad for all of us,” Alma Marsh wrote. “It was my happy place to go and I went several times a summer. Thank you for all you did for everyone. A special thank you from Felines and Friends and Frontier Animal Society for the generous donations in the past. You are the best.”
Lisa Hale wrote that she doesn’t know Houghton well but understands why the business has come to an end. “It just comes to a time where you have to say enough is enough. Good luck to you.”
