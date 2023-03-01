House Bill Would Criminalize Firearm Possession On School Property

A bill considered by the Vermont House Education committee on Wednesday would criminalize possession of a firearm anywhere on school property.
H.314 would “prohibit firearms and deadly weapons in schools and on school property, except by law enforcement officers or with the approval of the school board, superintendent or principal.”
The bill was sponsored by 23 representatives, and six of them serve on the 12-member Education committee considering it. On that committee is Northeast Kingdom legislator Terri Williams, a Republican from Granby. She is not a sponsor of the bill.
Language in the bill aims to expand current law that already criminalizes possession of guns and dangerous weapons inside a school or school bus. Under current state law, guns are not prohibited on school property outside the school building unless there is a showing of intent to use that weapon for harm. The proposed bill would remove the intent criterion and make it a crime to have a gun on school property.
In its current form, the law governing weapons at schools was recently crafted in 2018 as a response to a school shooting threat against Fair Haven High School. Intent to do harm with a firearm became the key piece of the law.
For Chris Bradley, president of and executive director of the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, the current law is sufficient and the proposed expansion of H.314 is both unnecessary and an infringement on law-abiding citizens exercising constitutional rights to possess firearms.
“As currently written, (the law) does not allow any person to knowingly carry a firearm or a dangerous or deadly weapon within a school or on a school bus. Further than that, (the law) does not allow a firearm or a dangerous or deadly weapon on any school property with the intent to injure another person,” he said. “That phrasing both protects our schools and our students, while also allowing for the constitutional right for a person to carry some means of self-defense, and it also allows for hunting on school property. This newly proposed language negates both.”
House Committee Chair Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Addison 2, referenced federal law that already establishes “gun free zones” at schools. Legislative attorney Erik Fitzpatrick provided details of the federal law, which he said bars firearms anywhere on school property unless the guns are unloaded and locked up.
H.314 would go beyond that and forbid all firearms on school property.
Concerns raised during the committee hearing included the loss of hunting on school properties that contain vast acreage and the criminalizing of a hunter dropping off a child at school while carrying a rifle in the vehicle.
The legislation if passed, said Bradley, would mean “parents becoming criminals simply by picking up their kids from school if they are either going to or coming from a hunting experience, or by simply exercising their unalienable right to self-defense by having a firearm when they have no intention whatsoever of harming anyone.”
Also speaking against the bill was Eric Davis, president of Gun Owners of Vermont, who said gun violence at schools in the U.S. is deserving of actions that would address it, but H.413 is an example of a problem not a solution.
“We are as disturbed and disgusted as everyone else at the recent rise of violence and school shootings in this country and we certainly understand the urgency to do something about it, but we firmly believe this approach to be fatally flawed in multiple ways,” he said. “We make this point often and it bears repeating – that when you remove the ability of good people to defend themselves and their families, it removes the deterrence for bad people to do harm.”
The discussion on Wednesday was the second time the House Education committee has taken up the bill. It is not scheduled for any further consideration this week.
