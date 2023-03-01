House Bill Would Criminalize Firearm Possession On School Property
Burke Mountain can been seen on the horizon from Sutton School.

A bill considered by the Vermont House Education committee on Wednesday would criminalize possession of a firearm anywhere on school property.

H.314 would “prohibit firearms and deadly weapons in schools and on school property, except by law enforcement officers or with the approval of the school board, superintendent or principal.”

