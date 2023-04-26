House Committee Approves Lyndon-Lyndonville Merger
Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices (filephoto)

LYNDON — The House Government Operations Committee on Wednesday unanimously supported a proposed town-village merger.

By an 11-0 vote, the committee approved H.490 as amended and forwarded the 36-page bill to the House floor.

