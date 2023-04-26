House Committee Approves Lyndon-Lyndonville Merger

LYNDON — The House Government Operations Committee on Wednesday unanimously supported a proposed town-village merger.
By an 11-0 vote, the committee approved H.490 as amended and forwarded the 36-page bill to the House floor.
During review, the committee took testimony from former state Rep. Marty Feltus, who spearheaded merger efforts, along with Town Administrator Justin Smith and former Selectman Dan Daley.
Following a lengthy discussion, only one significant change was made.
As set by state law, the maximum fine for a civil ordinance violation was reduced from $10,000 to $800.
The $10,000 maximum applied to the town’s covered bridge ordinance and was broken out separately.
Under new language, the town may adopt an ordinance that provides for a civil fine up to $10,000, or equal to the cost of repairs, in the event a vehicle disobeys height and weight restrictions and collides with a historic covered bridge.
Daley explained the Select Board in 2021 increased fines to $5,000 (first offense), $10,000 (second offense), and $15,000 (third offense) because tall vehicles frequently collide with the 145-year-old Miller’s Run Covered Bridge.
The purpose of the higher fines were twofold, he said, to deter oversized vehicles and recoup bridge repair costs, which average $1,100 per incident.
Barring setbacks, the merger will take effect on July 1, 2023, and the budgets will merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
A nine-member Merger Steering Committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26 voted 6-1 to approve the draft charter and send it to the voters.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
Notably, the merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, resulting in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
By doing so, everyone within the Town of Lyndon would be paying the same rate for highway services.
For a $200,000 property, town taxpayers would pay approximately $189 more and village taxpayers would pay approximately $825 less per year, according to 2022 numbers.
Proponents of the merger say a unified tax is necessary because the village district lacks the tax base to improve the downtown area.
The Village’s grand list ($694,359) is over five times smaller than the town’s grand list ($3.7 million), requiring Village taxpayers to kick in more cash to support highway operations.
For more information on the town-village merger proposal visit www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
