House Committee Maps Out Alternative Legislative District Plan

Would-be St. Johnsbury legislators would also have to court voters in Kirby and Concord, and Burke voters wouldn’t be able to vote for or against Marty Feltus next fall.
These are two of the changes that would apply to the state’s legislative districts if a bill passed out of the House Committee on Government Operations is adopted this spring.
Chaired by Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, a Democrat from Bradford, the committee voted 11 to 0 for what is referred to as the “alternative” restricting plan on Tuesday. It leaves some current districts in place, including Orange 2 where Copeland Hanzas serves, and creates new districts in an effort to adjust to the population changes determined in the recent 10-year census.
The committee’s selection of the alternative plan signals a rejection of the “majority” plan that was established by the Legislative Apportionment Board last fall. In a contentious vote of 4 to 3, the LAB’s majority plan would create 150 single-member districts.
Boards of civil authority in Vermont towns were given a chance to respond to the single-member district proposal, and some did, including the St. Johnsbury BCA, which doesn’t like it. Under the plan, a dividing line would be drawn through St. Johnsbury, with one House member serving the largest portion of St. Johnsbury residents and another House member serving the remaining St. Johnsbury people, plus some Lyndon residents.
The alternative plan adopted by the Government Operations committee would keep St. Johnsbury intact but would require the addition of Kirby and Concord townspeople to achieve the necessary population numbers.
Kevin Oddy, chair of the BCA in St. Johnsbury, said the board’s first choice would be to keep things the way they are: just St. Johnsbury with two representatives.
“Our second choice is the alternative plan,” he said. “Rather than splitting towns, it makes more sense to take the smaller towns and add them to St. J.”
Rep. Scott Beck, a Republican who serves in the current St. Johnsbury House district alongside Rep. Scott Campbell, said he’ll adapt to redistricting however it is resolved.
“My feeling is like, ‘whatever you guys do I’ll react to it,’” he said. “I’m fine with the people in those towns (Kirby and Concord). The family camp is at Miles Pond.”
The new district would be called the Caledonia-Essex since Concord is in Essex County.
The three Republicans on the 11-member Government Operations committee all said they voted to advance the alternative plan but not because they approve of it.
“I think it’s important to tell folks my reasoning for voting yes, and basically it’s to move this process along,” said Rep. Mark Higley, of Lowell.
Said Rep. Robert LaClair, of Barre Town, “My vote is not in support of any particular plan; it’s absolutely in support of the process.”
Rep. Samantha Lefebvre, of Orange, said she doesn’t support the alternative plan, but felt like the process needs to move forward to get necessary feedback from the towns. She said she is encouraged that both proposals will be sent to towns and that their input will be sought.
The alternative plan, which is designated H.589, was presented to the full House on Thursday, but failed to get a vote because two Republican representatives, Heidi Scheuermann, of Stowe, and Casey Toof, of St. Albans, offered an amendment that strips the alternative redistricting plan language and replaces it with the majority single-member district plan.
Rep. Beck said a feeling among most Republicans is that 150 single-member districts is a more democratic way of legislating. For that reason, he said he prefers it to the alternative plan.
He said the majority party of Democrats in the House generally favor larger districts because larger districts tend to generate more election money from special interest groups that support candidates in the Democratic party.
The Government Operations committee is expected to take up the amendment this morning, either accepting or rejecting it before returning H.589 to the full House for a vote.
The House will be looking to get feedback from Vermont towns on both proposals and will be taking testimony. The whole process of deciding on new districts is on a tight schedule. A final map must be in place prior to the candidate filing period in May.
In her BCA role for the town of Burke, Town Treasurer Cathi Feeley said she hopes the alternative plan is not the one chosen. The change would pull Burke from its current district that it shares with Lyndon and Sutton - served by Reps. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, and Patrick Seymour, of Sutton - and attaches it to Essex County towns.
“That doesn’t make sense,” said Feeley. “What do we have in common with all those places?”
Burke borders Lyndon and Sutton, but most of the towns in the proposed alternative district are many miles away from Burke. “They aren’t even close to us,” said Feeley. “What did they do put a blindfold on and throw darts at a map?”
She said it appears that the alternative plan map-makers grouped several smaller Essex County towns and realized they needed a bigger town to get the numbers.
“I have nothing against those towns, but I don’t think it’s a good fit,” she said.
