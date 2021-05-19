House Committee OK’s Haverhill Highway Funding Bill

CONCORD — A legislative committee on Wednesday overwhelmingly supported legislation to remove state mandates on highway department funding in Haverhill.
The House Public Works and Highway Committee voted 18-3 to endorse Senate Bill 26, which would amend a state law that requires the Town of Haverhill to fund the Woodsville Highway Department, so that Woodsville taxpayers would bear the full cost of road maintenance in the one-square-mile district.
SB 26 will head to a full House vote next month. If approved it would go to Gov. Chris Sununu for his signature.
Town officials hailed the committee’s decision as a victory.
They have argued that the existing state law violates “local control,” and that its funding formula overpays Woodsville Highway at a rate of $53,650 per mile for 8 miles of road (in comparison to the Haverhill Highway Department rate of $10,687 per mile for 72 miles of road).
“We are very pleased with the overwhelmingly positive support NH House Public Works & Highway Committee members gave the bill today. We look forward to the House of Representatives passing the bill, so that it can be presented to the Governor Sununu for signing. Ratification of this bill will finally return local control of Haverhill tax dollars to the residents of Haverhill,” said Town Manager Brigitte Codling.
Meanwhile, Woodsville Precinct officials expressed disappointment.
They claim Woodsville roads are more expensive to maintain than roads elsewhere in town, and the current state-mandated formula simply returns Woodsville’s highway tax contribution back to the precinct. Under SB 26 they would be “double-taxed,” paying into both the town and precinct highway departments, they said.
“It’s not good for the precinct’s taxpayers or the precinct’s highway department if [SB 26] goes forward,” said Woodsville Precinct Commissioner Paul Kidder.
If passed, SB 26 could force a new round of negotiations between the town and the precinct over highway department funding.
Previous mediation sessions were unsuccessful, and disagreement over highway department funding led Woodsville to sue the town. The case is pending.
Recently, Woodsville Commissioners have indicated a willingness to re-open talks on the matter, but town counsel has reportedly declined those offers while the lawsuit is ongoing.
“It’s our feeling that before this goes to court the judge will ask us to go to mediation. Our attorney has reached out to their attorney,” Kidder said. “If we talk, it’s non-binding, and we might come up with a solution.”
During deliberations, Wednesday, most members of the Public Works and Highways Committee felt the Haverhill-Woodsville highway funding issue should be settled at the local level.
“It’s a matter of local control, that’s where I think it should be. I don’t see the state’s interest in being in the middle of this. These two parties don’t need a parent straightening things out for them. They should deal with it on their own,” said Rep. Karen Ebel, D-Merrimack.
Added Rep. Jim Fedolfi, R-Hillsborough, “I think the state should never, never be in a position where they’re telling a town how to spend their tax dollars. Period.”
Offering a dissenting opinion was Rep. Barry Faulkner, D-Swanzey, who felt the legislature lacked sufficient information to determine which party was in the right.
“I don’t think we can impose one party’s view of the agreement on the two parties without having them go through a process of mediation, and an open and fair negotiation,” he said.
Faulkner and others said the bill should be retained in committee until the pending litigation between Haverhill and Woodsville was resolved.
However a vote to retain the bill was defeated, 15-6.
Something similar to SB 26 was included last year in House Bill 1234, an omnibus bill of 40 measures rolled into one. It was approved by the legislature but vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu (for reasons unrelated to the Haverhill-Woodsville issue).
The primary sponsor of SB 26 is Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren.
During a public hearing earlier this month, Giuda said the bill would end Concord’s interference in Haverhill’s town affairs and allow the town to regain local control, he said.
“Sadly, this issue has fostered deep division within the community. Failure to amend this statute would perpetuate that division for the foreseeable future,” he said, adding, “the state’s continued interference in this local budget issue will continue to prevent its resolution at the local level for as long as it remains in place.”
Town officials have claimed the Woodsville precinct, which has the power to raise and appropriate funds through its own annual meeting, was attempting to maintain an independent highway department while avoiding the responsibility to pay for it.
Woodsville officials have responded that existing state law (which dates back nearly 30 years and was most recently updated in 2009) protects Woodsville taxpayers, guaranteeing that the precinct receives its fair share of highway funds.
Some feel that SB 26 is part of an ongoing, coordinated attack on Woodsville’s autonomy and warn the district could move to secede from Haverhill if the bill passes.
