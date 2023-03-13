More residents turned out for a public hearing to voice opposition to the large-scale energy siting bill that seeks to dissolve the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee and put siting authority under the 3-member New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.
Following a 3-hour hearing on Wed. March 7, Monday’s continued public hearing lasted two hours, after which the New Hampshire House of Representatives Science, Energy and Technology Committee — with an extensive amendment before them but with a deadline of Wednesday to make revisions and then vote to recommend the bill or not — voted 20-0 to retain House Bill 609 and take it up again in September and October, when they have more time.
On Wednesday, 591 online residents expressed opposition and 22 support, a similar ratio on Monday.
Of Monday’s speakers, 15 were opposed, one (Assistant New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Commissioner Mark Sanborn) in favor, and one concerned.
At the outset of the proceeding, state Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, sponsor of HB 609, said a bill amendment would add two public members to the PUC process and change the application fees (following concerns that fees for renewable energy projects were higher).
“I’m hopeful those changes will lead to some bipartisan support so we can move this bill forward,” said Vose.
Supporters say HB 609 would streamline the siting process.
However, concerns remained, including by former state Rep. Neal Kurk, of Weare, who said he wanted to speak about the “good, bad and ugly” of HB 609.
“The good — it attempts to rationalize a process of approving energy developments, which currently takes far too long,” said Kurk. “We can’t spend years approving these kinds of things. The bad — this bill puts the Public Utilities Commission in charge of making decisions for which it cannot institutionally do a good job, and that is considering the public interest in a way that the SEC has done.”
The problem is the PUC’s job is to improve power and make power-making decisions in areas that might be suitable for certain projects, he said.
“That’s wrong,” said Kurk. “This needs to be divided up. The ugly — there is a strong suspicion amongst a lot of people that this is a backdoor effort to get Northern Pass in through a change that, in effect, eliminates the power of the SEC.”
Former state Rep. Sue Ford, D-Easton, said HB 609 and its amendment sets out to eliminate the public’s voice, and while the siting process of Northern Pass (which was ultimately rejected by the SEC) did take a long time and there could be adjustments made for smaller projects, evaluating a project and its impacts is critical.
“The public wants and requires us to involve them so they may have a meaningful say in the community,” she said. “I find it outrageous that you are promoting the SEC, currently with nine members representing important areas, and now allowing the PUC with three members with a quorum of two to make siting decisions. Even the counsel for the public is optional. And the New Hampshire agencies would be reduced to voluntary consultant status. We deserve better, and I believe you will hear that from members of the public across the state.”
Ford, who said she isn’t convinced that Vose’s amendment would substantially change HB 609, urged the committee to retain HB 609 or find it inexpedient to legislate.
Wayne King, a former Democratic state representative of Bath, said, “Do not let the legislative process rob the citizens of their voice. I’m here to oppose this bill not only for me, but for Ray [the late Executive Councilor Ray Burton, of Bath].”
Barry Draper, of New Hampton, another Northern Pass opponent, said the SEC might have been a “pain in the neck,” but it sought protections for the environment.
“There has not been a single mention, not even from DES, of the environment,” he said. “They’ve talked money, money and streamlining to get that development. Many of you moved to New Hampshire for its natural beauty, its community … Streamlining and money is not for the people.”
Nancy Martland, of Sugar Hill, read a statement by Lara Saffo, of Benton, the former Grafton County attorney who was tasked by the county commission with representing county residents as intervenors against Northern Pass.
“It’s hard for me to fathom why the Legislature is proposing to dissolve the SEC, a group carefully crafted over the years to ensure that potential energy infrastructure projects are carefully evaluated with the needed expertise,” said Saffo. “The SEC is being referred to as inefficient because this group has taken the needed time required by law to hear public testimony and review proposed projects. This is not inefficiency. It is the required deliberation needed to ensure our communities are not negatively and permanently impacted by enormous energy infrastructure projects.
“In the case of Northern Pass,” said Saffo, “the proposal presented to the the SEC was devastating to local communities and New Hampshire citizens for a plethora of reasons, environmental, financial, scenic, historic, just to name a few. Private land for miles would have been impacted, often without the permission of the landowners.”
The Northern Pass proposal was vague and property devaluation would have hurt small communities dependent on property tax revenue, she said.
There has been talk of streamlining the process, but the review of proposals to tear up New Hampshire land to build permanent energy infrastructure through rivers, streams, and private lands cannot be streamlined and instead has to be methodical and carefully reviewed with expertise, said Saffo.
“The SEC is a group of diverse citizens with expertise and cannot be disbanded for three people appointed by the governor and approved by the Executive Council,” she said. “The SEC is vital to protect New Hampshire.”
Nick Krakoff, staff attorney for the Conservation Law Foundation, said the PUC has expertise in ratepayer impacts, but not in impacts to aesthetics, the environment, and water and air quality, and HB 609 would eliminate the requirement to make mandatory an attorney from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office to represent the public.
Also opposed was Lisa Linowes, of Lyman, who has participated in at least ten separate SEC dockets in the last two decades.
“At the outset, the bill as written has an agenda in mind and you need to understand that agenda,” she said to the committee. “There are changes in the SEC process that are subtle and likely to go unnoticed, but they are contrary to the transparent and open process we have today.”
HB 609 includes errors and omissions, creates confusion as to who’s in charge, and could harm the public and possibly create serious risks for the state, said Linowes.
“You need a good lawyer who is not biased to review this bill for you,” she said.
The committee was told that HB 609 is based on the SB 256 Senate report on SEC reform, but that is not true. HB 609 includes 10 recommendations on the last page of the 256 report, even though six of those recommendations were discarded outright, said Linowes.
The bill, as written, also has a built-in bias because it seeks to “support the construction of critical infrastructure,” but she said such infrastructure is never defined.
What Vose called a “voluminous amendment” included more text on what would be two public members added to the PUC out of a pool of five public members, application fees that would be simpler and fairer, and how public counsel would specifically represent the public.
Some committee members, though, voiced concerns about language still being unclear and public involvement not being at the level it should be.
When informed of Wednesday’s deadline, Vose withdrew his amendment and made a motion to retain HB 609, which the full committee will devote to work sessions to later in the year before recommending it or not to the New Hampshire Senate.
“It’s probably worth it to do it right,” said state Rep. Michael Harrington, R-Stafford.
Other committee members suggested the bill as amended, go back to more public hearings and that it also needs to have a fiscal impact.
“This was one of the bills we received the most comment on,” said state Rep. Wendy Thomas, D-Merrimack.
Out of two public hearings and five bills scheduled for a recommend-or-not-recommend committee vote, HB 609 took up most of the committee’s hours on Monday.
