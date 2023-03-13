More residents turned out for a public hearing to voice opposition to the large-scale energy siting bill that seeks to dissolve the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee and put siting authority under the 3-member New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.

Following a 3-hour hearing on Wed. March 7, Monday’s continued public hearing lasted two hours, after which the New Hampshire House of Representatives Science, Energy and Technology Committee — with an extensive amendment before them but with a deadline of Wednesday to make revisions and then vote to recommend the bill or not — voted 20-0 to retain House Bill 609 and take it up again in September and October, when they have more time.

