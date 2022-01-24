Vermont’s House Committee on Human Services is preparing to vote this week on a proposal that would make abortion a constitutional right.
The committee took testimony last week on the proposal and is slated to hear from members of the public on Wednesday evening before a likely vote on Thursday morning. If voted favorably out of the House it will appear on the ballot in November.
Proposal 5 states “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
If adopted by Vermonters it would amend Chapter One of the state constitution. That chapter has not been altered since 1786.
The committee, made up of seven Democrats, three Republicans and an Independent, finished taking testimony from scheduled witnesses on Thursday of last week, hearing from opposing sides. Among those addressing the committee were two people with Northeast Kingdom connections who took opposite positions on Prop 5.
Former Hardwick legislator Lucy Leriche, who now serves as vice president of Public Policy in Vermont for Planned Parenthood, urged the committee to support the proposal.
“Amending the constitution of the state of Vermont to ensure that every Vermonter is afforded personal reproductive liberty is necessary to protect the health and equality of all Vermonters,” she said.
Leriche cited the need for the amendment because she said there’s a potential for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. v. Wade. She referenced other states that are significantly limiting abortion rights.
“Passing the amendment is extremely important because we see reproductive freedom being threatened across the country,” she said.
Leriche cited an AP/NORC poll from last summer that showed 80 percent of Americans supported abortion rights.
Sharon Toborg, a policy analyst for Vermont Right to Life Committee, also testified about people’s opinions about abortion. She did not cite a particular poll, but said, “Most Vermonters do not support unrestricted, unregulated abortions.”
Leriche said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the issue of abortion will be up to the states. If adopted, Vermont’s Proposal 5 would “make it crystal clear where the state of Vermont stands,” she said.
She disagreed with Republican Rep. Carl Rosenquist who said the language of the amendment seemed vague and deceptive in that it doesn’t use the word “abortion.”
She said the language was purposely written in a way that would be inclusive of other “reproductive autonomy” issues like contraception and forced sterilization.
Testimony from Norman Smith, an attorney representing a group called Vermonters for Good Government, took exception to the notion that the bill as written is clear.
Smith is a native of St. Johnsbury, who graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1973. He serves on the Vermont Supreme Court probate court oversight committee and rules committee.
“I participated in a legislative drafting clinic in law school. We learned that when drafting legal documents including legislation the language should be clear and concise and provide certainty,” he said. “Proposal 5 fails all of these tests.”
Smith’s first question was why such a step as a constitutional amendment is necessary in Vermont. He cited the passage of Act 47, which guarantees the right to an abortion.
Two witnesses testifying from a medical perspective both spoke about health but took opposite positions on the amendment as one focused on health considerations of the unborn child and the other focused on the health of the pregnant woman.
“When I graduated from University of Vermont Medical College I swore an oath on May 21st, 1988, that said I will maintain the utmost respect for human life,” said Dr. Joseph Nasca, a pediatrician in Georgia, Vt. “In my mind view, I think the baby in the womb is a person worth protecting and should have some rights.”
He showed the committee pictures from a medical book that shows fetal development at 13 weeks and 14 weeks as an argument for life in the womb.
“It’s hard to deny the image,” he said.
Jessa Barnard, Executive Director, Vermont Medical Society, testified to the need for the amendment to safeguard a person’s right to make health decisions without governmental interference.
“This would safeguard the sanctity of the relationship of the patient and their health care professional,” she said. “This is about preventing government interference in these choices and conversations.”
She offered some abortion statistics that show Vermont has been on a downward trend in abortions that tracks with what is being seen on a country-wide level. She referenced 2019 numbers that show 1,195 abortions. Only 1.5 percent of those abortions, she said, occurred after 21 weeks of fetal development.
Among the 11 committee members, only two Republicans, Rep. Rosenquist, of Georgia, Vt., and Rep. Francis McFaun, of Barre Town, asked any questions of the five people testifying on Jan. 20.
Committee Chair Rep. Ann Pugh, of South Burlington, reminded listeners of the hearing of the opportunity to address the issue of Prop 5 join Wednesday evening.
Individuals wishing to testify may do so in person or by Zoom. Register to testify at https://legislature.vermont.gov/links/proposition-5-public-hearing. You must specify if you intend to testify in person or by Zoom.
The Committee also welcomes people to submit testimony via e-mail to testimony@leg.state.vt.us. Indicate in the subject line Proposal 5 Public Comment.
The Human Services Committee has scheduled a possible vote on Prop 5 for Thursday morning.
