House Committee Takes Up Lyndon-Lyndonville Merger
Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices (filephoto)

MONTPELIER — The House Government Operations Committee on Tuesday began work on the Lyndon-Lyndonville merger bill.

H.490 would dissolve the Lyndonville Village District, establish a single Town of Lyndon municipal government, and introduce a unified tax rate to support a single highway department.

