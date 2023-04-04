House Committee Takes Up Lyndon-Lyndonville Merger

MONTPELIER — The House Government Operations Committee on Tuesday began work on the Lyndon-Lyndonville merger bill.
H.490 would dissolve the Lyndonville Village District, establish a single Town of Lyndon municipal government, and introduce a unified tax rate to support a single highway department.
The committee chair Rep. Michael McCarthy, D-St. Albans, exclaimed “wow!” when the bill was introduced Tuesday but sponsor Rep. Dennis LaBounty, D-Lyndon, assured everyone the measure had broad support.
The merger was endorsed by the Village Trustees and Select Board and approved by town and village voters in November.
“It’s the right thing to do,” LaBounty said. “It’s only fair that we share all expenses and it’s in the best interest of the community overall.”
The committee will conduct a full walk-through of the bill and hear testimony at a date and time to be determined.
Barring setbacks, the merger will take effect on July 1, 2023, and the budgets would merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
A nine-member Merger Steering Committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26 voted 6-1 to approve the draft charter and send it to the voters.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
Notably, the merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, resulting in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
By doing so, everyone within the Town of Lyndon would be paying the same rate for highway services.
For a $200,000 property, town taxpayers would pay approximately $189 more and village taxpayers would pay approximately $825 less per year, according to 2022 numbers.
Proponents of the merger say a unified tax is necessary because the village district lacks the tax base to improve the downtown area.
The Village’s grand list ($694,359) is over five times smaller than the town’s grand list ($3.7 million), requiring Village taxpayers to kick in more cash to support highway operations.
For more information on the town-village merger proposal visit www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
