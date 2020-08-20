Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A cat peers through a burned portion of a home on Route 5 in West Burke on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The cat didn't appear injured and was seen scurrying away from the building later. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A fire marshal's truck is parked at the scene of a home destroyed by fire on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The fire was reported about 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday. It displaced a family of five and several pets. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Firefighters battle flames burning a house in West Burke on Wednesday night, Aug. 19, 2020. (Courtesy Photo by Taylor Peyton)
"Do Not Cross" tape warns people against accessing this burned home on Route 5 in West Burke on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Yellow tape warns people about accessing this burned home on Route 5 in West Burke on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The worst of the fire damage at this destroyed home in West Burke is in the rear of the structure where the fire began. (Photo by Dana Gray)
WEST BURKE — A fire destroyed a home Wednesday night, displacing a family of five and many pets that included a litter of 10 puppies.
Chasity Dean and four children were forced from their home at 4067 U.S. Route 5 shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, when the fire that began in the rear portion of the house began to spread. No one was injured, and most of the family pets were safe. She could not account for all of her cats. A couple of them were seen near the burned building on Thursday, but were skittish and ran when approached. A kitten was seen inside the charred building looking out through one of many burned openings into the structure. It retreated into the building, but a cat with similar markings was later seen outside.
