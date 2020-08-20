WEST BURKE — A fire destroyed a home Wednesday night, displacing a family of five and many pets that included a litter of 10 puppies.

Chasity Dean and four children were forced from their home at 4067 U.S. Route 5 shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, when the fire that began in the rear portion of the house began to spread. No one was injured, and most of the family pets were safe. She could not account for all of her cats. A couple of them were seen near the burned building on Thursday, but were skittish and ran when approached. A kitten was seen inside the charred building looking out through one of many burned openings into the structure. It retreated into the building, but a cat with similar markings was later seen outside.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments