MONTPELIER — Advocates say that H.258 would make education funding more equitable.
Try telling that to Caledonia County.
The proposed legislation would eliminate state funding for private schools, which play a major role in area education.
Even though H.258 creates exceptions for St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute, some fear the bill lays the groundwork to dismantle them.
The House Education Committee heard testimony on H.258 this week and committee member Rep. Terri Williams (R-Granby) warned the Northeast Kingdom would be devastated if SJA and LI closed.
The schools receive 80 percent (1,400) of the county’s high school enrollment.
Those who testified on behalf of the bill offered little comfort.
They assured Williams that Vermont’s historic independent academies (SJA, LI, Burr & Burton, Thetford Academy) would be protected. Then they proceeded to attack private schools as harmful to public education.
TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT
Everyone who testified before the House Education Committee on H.258 this week supported the bill — and opposed public funding for private schools.
Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, said, “tax dollars should be for the common good and we should never provide any tax dollars to schools that don’t follow the same rules as public schools.” In its 2020 filing with the IRS (the latest available), Nichols earned a salary of $126,248 with $36,343 in benefits funded largely by Vermont public schools.
Dr. Andrew Jones, assistant superintendent of the Mt. Mansfield Union School District, limited his criticism to public funding of private religious schools, but said, “Vouchers that go to private religious schools funnel money away from the public school system. Any money that is siphoned away from public schools is harmful.”
Neil Odell, president of the Vermont School Boards Association, said St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and surrounding communities have cut costs in PreK-8 public schools in order to afford above-average tuition rates at SJA and LI.
He referenced a 2015 report, where school boards called on St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute to limit tuition increases and alleviate downward cost pressure on the public school systems.
Both St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute charge less for tuition than the per-pupil cost for high school students in Vermont, according to data from the Vermont Agency of Education.
But Odell said the St. Johnsbury School District was funding elementary education at 11 percent below the state average “because they are actually cutting costs in the elementary levels to make up for the increased spending in the secondary level.”
At a St. Johnsbury school board meeting earlier this month, board chair Mark Avery expressed strong support for St. Johnsbury Academy and frustration with S.66 and H.258.
“Who’s talking about this?” said Avery. “Post pandemic we’re talking about mental health and kids and issues that they’re having and they’re talking about independent school funding, which they have been talking about for how many decades about attacking independent schools? It just drives me crazy.”
Avery also said the group has taken a bad approach.
“It would be nice if these people - I don’t even know who they are - would come to our board meeting and ask us, ‘How would this affect St. Johnsbury?’” said Avery.
“I know we have a lot of people come to town and buy real estate so their kids can attend the Academy. What will it do to our real estate market? And what will it do to the local businesses? And this is just St. Johnsbury. What about Lyndonville? Lyndon Institute? And what about the fact that our kids in St. Johnsbury have a great situation they’re coming from and they have an opportunity to go to a school that’s regarded as one of the finest in the state - and they have a door to the world. They can be around people from around the world…And they’re talking about just gutting the Town of St. Johnsbury and we’re going to tell the town - you need to fund a whole new school system at a cost of what, $100 million dollars plus?”
Superintendent Karen Conroy agreed at the meeting that if such a law were passed, it would be a big problem for Caledonia County.
“I do think it would put us in a really difficult situation if we didn’t have the Academy and LI available to our students because we have no public high school,” said Conroy.
When Williams questioned what would happen if SJA and LI closed due to H.258, Odell shrugged.
“I don’t envy the position that you are all in,” he said.
EQUITY ISN’T EQUAL?
Williams repeatedly said the Northeast Kingdom would be disproportionately harmed by H.258.
The bill would pose an existential threat to SJA and LI, end public funding of the Riverside School in Lyndon and Thaddeus Stevens School in Burke (both PreK-8), and no longer allow Vermont students to be tuitioned out of state.
Worst case, if St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute shut down, or ceased to be de facto high schools for the region, Williams warned of wide-ranging impacts.
For students in Essex and Caledonia counties, she said, it would mean less school choice and more hardships, with those in grades 9-12 traveling to more distant high schools without guaranteed transportation.
And for communities in the cash-strapped region, she said, the prospect of having to create a new public high school would be daunting.
“The Northeast Kingdom doesn’t have [public high schools],” she said. “How do we solve that problem?”
“I don’t have a specific answer,” said Nichols, the VPA executive director.
He said the proposed legislation would not take effect until 2028, giving communities time to formulate plans and consider alternatives, such as construction of a new public high school in the St. Johnsbury/Lyndon area.
Not convinced, Williams responded, “So in six years [if SJA and LI can no longer accept tuition students] everyone has to move out of town because there’s no school?”
SUPREME COURT DECISION
H.258 and its sister bill, S.66, were drafted in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year.
Under the decision, if states offer public funding to secular, private schools it must also be extended to religious schools.
Supporters of H.258 and S.66 want Vermont to end funding for all private schools, to ensure taxpayer money will not support religious schools with discriminatory policies.
Nichols said private religious schools have a track record of discrimination against LGBTQ students, students with disabilities, and more.
Those students can be disciplined and expelled without due process or public accountability, he said.
“Two religious schools have refused, to date, to sign an assurance that they would follow State Board rules regarding non-discrimination,” he said. “Please do the right thing and show that our General Assembly cares about public education and all children and pass H.258 or some similar piece of legislation that doesn’t continue to allow misuses of taxpayer dollars to effectively discriminate against many of our children.”
LI, SJA CONCERNS
H.258 makes exceptions for Vermont’s historic academies.
However, Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy officials have doubts.
“That exception depends on us becoming very different institutions, stripped of many of the things our communities cherish about us. There is no mistaking the intention to make us into a public school through designation,” Howell said.
LI officials agreed, adding, “On the surface, it appears that the four independent schools are protected, however the new guidelines would effectively force us to adopt many, if not all, of the restrictions placed on public schools.”
Those restrictions could cause LI and SJA to lower their quality standards and hiring standards — and potentially open the door for public school districts to buy out private institutions.
The outcome could be catastrophic for local communities, including the approximately 1,300 students enrolled at LI and SJA.
“These bills will create inequity in our educational system,” Howell said. “Those pushing these proposals, including most of the Vermont educational associations (VPA, NEA, VSBA, and VSA) are citing equity and anti-discrimination as the reason for reform, while ignoring the very real potential inequity being created, including widening the rural-urban opportunity gap.”
Both schools have launched letter-writing campaigns to rally support.
They have urged supporters to write local legislators, members of the House and Senate Education Committee, and Gov. Phil Scott in opposition to H.258 and S.66.
“We need you to help us spread the word about what these bills would do to our communities,” wrote SJA Headmaster Sharon Howell in a letter to the community. “Your messages can be short or they can be long, but it is important that all communication is positive and focused on kids, families, and an education system of partnerships among schools that provides excellent opportunities and choices in a rural landscape. The point: Our system of education is thriving—do not destroy it. Please oppose S.66 and H.258.”
