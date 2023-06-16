House Hunters To Pay Visit To NEK

A popular television series will point its cameras in the Northeast Kingdom in the coming days.
House Hunters, HGTV’s longest-running series, is filming an episode as part of a 10-part special called House Hunters: Cabin Dreams, which will feature locations nationwide.
“This is our only episode in Vermont, so we are very excited,” Executive Producer Jennifer Horvath said.
Each episode features individuals, couples or families touring three houses with budgets ranging from $450,000 to $2 million. The three pre-selected houses aim at checking off as much of the buyers’ wish list as possible while at the same time staying near the outlined price range.
The buyers then choose one of the three options to move forward with, and the episodes conclude by revisiting the chosen home a few weeks or months later, where the new owners describe any changes they have made and how they are enjoying it.
Until the episode hits the big screen — likely not until early next year — much of the who, what and where will remain a mystery. HGTV is withholding the names of the house-hunting couple and any specifics regarding their story, including where they are moving from/moving to and what they are looking for. The location of where the episode will be shooting is also being withheld.
What we do know is that the television crew will be in the NEK for a total of four days and could likely be seen in the area shooting the episode or driving through collecting B-roll footage.
The casting process relies on buyers and real estate agents to get in touch with House Hunters, but Horvath says that she and her team also did a lot of outreach in Vermont to make the episode happen.
“We know it’s such a uniquely beautiful location,” Horvath said. “We hope to showcase both the variety of homes available in the area as well as local attractions especially related to outdoor activities, both summer and winter.
“We were looking for all types of buyers — couples and families with a range of budgets — and people who were recently in the market for a cabin, in states across the country.”
Once the job is completed in the Green Mountains, House Hunters will pack up and head to their next shooting destination in Maine.
House Hunters first aired in 1999 and has grown many other “spin-off” branches since, featuring nearly 2,000 episodes.
For any potential house-buyers looking to make their own appearance on screen, they can go to the HGTV website and search “Casting” to see which shows are currently looking for applicants.
