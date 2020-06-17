MONTPELIER — The Vermont House of Representatives voted Wednesday to help sustain Vermont’s hospitals and health care providers across the spectrum hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
None of the representatives participating in the remote meeting of the House voted against it.
The bill with $355 million in federal relief funds moved quickly through House committees in days and to the House floor Wednesday afternoon.
House Appropriations Committee Chair Catherine “Kitty” Toll of Danville said Wednesday that her committee increased an initial amount of $135 million to $255 million for hospital and other health care providers when it was voted out on Tuesday.
The funding comes from the $1.25 billion in federal aid Vermont received from Congress to help deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toll said she hoped that Vermont senators had followed the discussion about the bill and would act on it quickly to help hospitals, private doctors’ offices, hospice and home health, dental practices, mental health and related services.
Members of the health care community said “this money is desperately needed and please get it out the door,” Toll added.
Rep. Woodman “Woody” Page of Newport City, a member of the House Health Committee who voted for the bill, said hospitals and providers “worked very hard and stepped up to help Vermonters” to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients - which did not materialize in most areas in Vermont.
Some figures showed that Vermont hospitals lost $100 million a month in revenues when they stopped handing non-essential or non-emergency appointments, treatments or surgeries, Page said.
Some hospitals were already at risk before the pandemic began, he said.
“That’s why it’s so important to provide relief basically in their hour of need.”
They said that some were at risk of being forced to limit services to Vermonters or closing.
They didn’t identify individual providers or hospitals, saying all are at risk.
The bill (H.965) earned support from representatives who spoke about it or raised questions Wednesday afternoon.
Some raised questions about hospitals which were struggling before the pandemic and whether there would be some institutions considered not sustainable enough to get aid under this bill.
Supporters said that these hospitals would be considered to receive aid. They said it’s about keeping hospitals and providers sustainable.
Under the bill, hospitals and other providers will have to apply to the Agency of Human Services for the stabilization grants. Size of the institution or provider office is not relevant.
The grant funds would be used to prepare in case of COVID-19 surges in the future and other services.
The agency will report back to the committees on how funds are distributed.
The bill also includes funding for suicide prevention and what’s called the “warm line,” to aid those who need to talk to someone during a mental health crisis 24-7.
