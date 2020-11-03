House Race In Essex-Caledonia District Goes To Republican Newcomer

Terri Lynn Williams

The Essex-Caledonia House District will remain represented by a Republican woman.

Terry Lynn Williams, of Granby, will serve the district, replacing Connie Quimby, who decided not to run this term. Prior to Quimby, Guildhall resident Janice Peaslee served the district for multiple terms. All three women are Republicans.

