House Supports Independent School Oversight Bill

MONTPELIER — The House floor on Wednesday supported amended legislation to increase oversight of independent schools.
H.483 was approved by voice vote and barring surprise will head to the Senate Education Committee.
As amended, the bill requires publicly funded private schools to end selective admissions, ensure equity, and increase transparency.
It was developed over two months by the House Education Committee. It was introduced by committee Chair Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Cornwall, who described the bill as a common-sense measure to protect taxpayers.
“It has been a lot and thoughtful bill drafting process, the result of which the House Education Committee sees as focusing on several core values when it comes to publicly tuitioned students. Core values that should be attached to every taxpayer dollar that supports our Vermont students’ education,” he said. “Core values such as inclusion, freedom from bias and discrimination in admissions, educating our students close to family home, and responsible and transparent use of taxpayer dollars.”
Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, was among those who spoke in support, albeit with mixed feelings.
“There’s a lot of things in this bill I like and a lot of things in this bill I don’t like as much,” Beck said, “but the thing I appreciate most about this bill and amendment is the increase in equity for public tuition students that attend independent schools. I think that’s a great thing for all of those kids.”
NO SELECTIVE ADMISSIONS
H.483 was originally voted out of the House Education Committee with a 7-4-1 recommendation on March 17 but was sent back due to a lack of support and questions about discriminatory language.
The newly amended version no longer posed an existential threat to independent schools such as Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy, which serve the majority of high schoolers in Caledonia County, Beck said.
In its current form, H.483 would prohibit private schools from using selective admissions criteria — such as mandatory interviews, entrance exams, campus visits, and academic or financial considerations — when accepting publicly tuitioned students. In the event of capacity issues, students would be chosen through a non-discriminatory process, like a lottery.
Also under the bill, independent schools could not use public dollars to subsidize private tuition and could not charge higher tuition rates for public students. Independent schools would have to publish state-mandated test scores for all publicly tuitioned students, and provide information to sending districts on a student’s attendance, enrollment, and educational progress.
Private schools would have to comply with the Vermont Public Accommodations and Vermont Fair Employment Act.
It would also establish a moratorium on new independent school approval, until allowed by the state legislature.
Speaking in favor Wednesday, Conlon pointed to his own public education experience at Union Elementary School located close by the State House, recalling his fourth-grade class.
“We were a typical public school class of 20 kids from every background that Vermont could provide,” he said, noting the class included two “troublemakers” who may not have been accepted to private schools today, but were integrated into the class by their teacher Mr. Hess.
“That is building a school culture. Mr. Hess didn’t handpick us. We were public school kids. We didn’t take any test to be there. Our parents didn’t have to answer lengthy essay questions to get us into Union Elementary School. No one asked for a security deposit or made us interview. We just enrolled.”
“Publicly funded students should ever be made to feel less than worthy of any school that wants to accept public dollars. No student should ever be told ‘you’re not the right fit.’”
OPINIONS EXPRESSED
During discussion questions lawmakers raised questions about impacts on at-risk populations.
Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanek, P/D-Burlington, called for stronger accountability measures to protect vulnerable students, such as LGBTQ and students of color.
She worried the complaint-driven process in H.483 to address claims of bias and discrimination would be inadequate and onerous.
“Do you think this is an adequate process since this complaint process is advocacy by a student or their family to report to the state an issue of non-compliance by a private school?”
Conlon said oversight would be handled under existing Agency of Education and Board of Education functions and agreed more funding would bolster state efforts to enforce compliance and investigate complaints.
“I personally would prefer that we had an Agency of Education with a more robust oversight arm,” he said, adding the state board was not adequately staffed “to have a fast and efficient [complaint investigation] process.”
While some oversight mechanisms are to be determined, H.483 compliance would be mandatory for private schools and would be reviewed every two to five years.
“If a school refuses to comply with what’s required of it the state Board of Education has the ability to revoke or suspend approval for receiving public dollars or impose conditions in order to receive those public dollars,” Conlon said.
Meanwhile, Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester, cautioned House members not to automatically equate private schools with discrimination and bias.
He said the majority of Vermont’s private school students attend either traditional town academies, which act as de facto community schools serving all students in their areas, or niche schools that function as “safe havens” or “schools of last resort,” serving students who feel unsafe elsewhere (such as LGBTQ students) or struggle in the classroom (due to social-emotional issues or other problems).
“I just want to paint a different picture than what you’re hearing today because the independent schools actually helped negotiate, and are all in on, the provisions of Act 173 and the new state board rules [Rule 2200] that prohibit discrimination. I just don’t want the impression to be left here today that this is being imposed on the independent schools because they discriminate,” Bongartz said. “The opposite is true. The vast majority of independent schools want those same protections against discrimination as any other school in this state.”
BACKGROUND
Vermont lawmakers crafted H.483 in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that states paying private school tuition cannot withhold tuition from religious schools.
Not wanting to funnel money to parochial schools that may discriminate against LGBTQ+ and others, lawmakers originally proposed another bill, H.258, to cut off funding to all private schools, religious or not.
Critics condemned H.258 as a sledgehammer approach threatening the Northeast Kingdom, where many children attend secular private schools.
Following push-back, the House Education Committee developed a more moderate “committee bill,” now known as H.483, to strengthen oversight of publicly-funded private schools to comply with state regulations.
Independent schools would also have to ensure equity through compliance with state special education and anti-discrimination laws.
H.483 represents a middle ground.
Following the committee process, the bill no longer requires independent schools to follow Vermont public school requirements for financial reporting, curriculum, staff accreditation, and other matters.
That earned the support of Beck, whose district includes St. Johnsbury Academy, “Our line in the sand was: We won’t accept open enrollment, open [financial] books, Education Quality Standards [curriculum guidelines], or public teacher licensure. I think this bill with this amendment doesn’t cross any of those four lines.”
