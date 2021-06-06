HAVERHILL — Concord will no longer dictate how Haverhill spends its money.
The House on Friday voted to end a state requirement that the Town of Haverhill fund the Woodsville Highway Department.
Senate Bill 26 passed 208-165 and goes to the governor’s desk for signing.
As a result, the Woodsville Precinct will have to fully-fund its own highway department at its own expense, without town assistance.
The lead supporter of the bill, Sen. Bob Giuda (R-Warren), said SB 26 restores home rule in Haverhill.
He hoped the legislation would break the stalemate between the town and the precinct over highway funding, and spur them to resume negotiations and craft a lasting solution — one that serves everyone’s needs.
“It’s been a divisive issue and I’m glad it will be behind us,” he said. “Now we can get to work to truly unify these two communities.”
Haverhill Town Manager Brigitte Codling expressed relief that the House passed the bill. She said it removes unwanted state interference in a municipal budget issue.
“The passage of SB 26 by the New Hampshire House of Representatives [on Friday] is a positive step toward finally returning control of local tax dollars to the people of Haverhill at-large,” she said.
Woodsville precinct officials declined to comment and Rep. Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill), a vocal opponent of SB 26, could not be reached over the weekend.
THE BACKGROUND
The town’s funding of the Woodsville Highway Department has been state-mandated for approximately 30 years.
It has become a divisive issue in this Upper Valley community.
In 2018, Woodsville Highway had an annual budget of $429,000 ($53,650 per mile for 8 miles of road) while the Haverhill Highway Department’s annual budget was $769,000 ($10,687 per mile for 72 miles or road).
Disagreement over that budget discrepancy led the town to withhold funds. In turn, Woodsville filed a lawsuit against the town, which is pending in Grafton County Superior Court.
As the lawsuit indicates, the two sides remain far apart on the matter.
Woodsville Fire District leadership had defended the current state law.
They have said it protects Woodsville taxpayers, and guarantees the precinct receives its fair share of highway funds.
They have noted that Woodsville’s paved-and-curbed roads are more expensive to maintain than the town’s mostly rural roads.
They also worry that passage of SB 26 will lead to “double taxation,” requiring them to pay towards the town and precinct highway department.
However top-ranking Haverhill officials and a 3-2 majority of the current Select Board have supported SB 26.
In a statement last month, Codling said Woodsville had the right to maintain a highway department, provided that they pay for it, but said the precinct was trying to “have its cake and eat it too” under the current agreement.
“Precincts are responsible for funding their own activities,” Codling said. “Woodsville wants the independent power to operate its own highway department, without accountability to the town voters, yet it wants the town taxpayers, the majority of whom do not live in Woodsville, to fund it.”
Ultimately state lawmakers sided with the town’s position.
The bill has received strong support in the lead up to Friday’s vote.
The Senate passed SB 26 with amendment 20-3 in March and the House Public Works and Highway Committee recommended it ‘ought to pass’ by a vote of 18-3 last month.
AUDITS
SB 26 also requires the Woodsville Fire District to complete annual audits, as required by state law.
The precinct is already performing a five-year, independent audit under orders from the Department of Revenue Administration because Woodsville did not perform the required annual audits from 2015 to 2019.
Results of the 2015 and 2016 audits uncovered numerous violations of state statutes including violations of the Municipal Finance Act and municipal budget laws, as well as a lack of “internal controls” that provided opportunities for embezzlement, theft and fraud.
Department of Revenue Administration officials have said the audit requirement is needed to ensure continued compliance, claiming the threat of SB 26 is what prompted Woodsville to conduct its forensic audit in the first place.
Precinct officials have called the audit provision unnecessary.
