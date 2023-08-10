The towns of St. Johnsbury and Burke, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Casella Resource Solutions are sponsoring Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the North Main Street parking lot in St. Johnsbury.
Times are 8-9 a.m. for businesses, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for residents. This collection event is for residents of St. Johnsbury and Burke. The venue is located behind the police/fire station and Athenaeum.
Business waste will only be accepted between 8-9 a.m. Register with inventory at malterport@aol.com, and disposal cost will be determined. Payment will be due at the time of the collection. Place all HHW in car trunks or beds of pickup trucks.
Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs) and Fluorescent light tubes will not be accepted at this event. CFLs and tubes can be brought to Aubuchon’s Hardware or the High Street transfer station in St. Johnsbury.
Other wastes that can’t be accepted include radioactive wastes such as some smoke detectors (return them to the retailer or manufacturer); propane tanks and other compressed gases should be returned to the retailer; infectious wastes (contact doctor’s office or hospital for safe disposal); prescription drugs (participate in a DEA Drug Take Back program), and explosives such as ammunition and flares (contact state police for instructions).
Mercury Added Products: Items such as thermometers, mercury thermostats, switches, medical and scientific instruments and mercury batteries will be accepted at this event. A mercury fever thermometer will be swapped for a digital thermometer. A coupon must be filled out by those who bring a mercury thermostat to the HHW collection. The cover of the thermostat must be included with the product.
Household pesticides, architectural paint (oil based and latex), primary batteries and up to 10 additional gallons of household hazardous chemicals will be accepted at no charge.
Another HHW collection will be held in Burke on Oct. 21. For more info, contact Chad Whitehead, Town of St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3926 or John Malter at 802-244-7373.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.