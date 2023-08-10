The towns of St. Johnsbury and Burke, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Casella Resource Solutions are sponsoring Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the North Main Street parking lot in St. Johnsbury.

Times are 8-9 a.m. for businesses, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for residents. This collection event is for residents of St. Johnsbury and Burke. The venue is located behind the police/fire station and Athenaeum.

