Housing Board Commits $8.65 Million To Rural Edge Newport Projects
Sacred Heart in Newport

Rural Edge was recently awarded $8.65 million through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to redevelop and rehabilitate properties in Newport Center and Newport City for future housing.

The local award was part of a total statewide distribution of nearly $14 million in state ($1.62M) and federal ($30.33M) funds for the construction and rehabilitation of 244 residences.

