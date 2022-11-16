Housing Board Commits $8.65 Million To Rural Edge Newport Projects

Rural Edge was recently awarded $8.65 million through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to redevelop and rehabilitate properties in Newport Center and Newport City for future housing.
The local award was part of a total statewide distribution of nearly $14 million in state ($1.62M) and federal ($30.33M) funds for the construction and rehabilitation of 244 residences.
“VHCB is pleased to support partners around the state who have responded to the shortage of affordable housing in their communities,” said VHCB Executive Director Gus Seelig. “These awards will leverage significant private investment through the Low Income Tax Credit Program to construct and rehabilitate housing for working families, older Vermonters and persons living with disabilities.”
The money going to Rural Edge will be used to bring 43 new and rehabilitated apartments on three sites to the area. In Newport Center, they will acquire and redevelop two blighted buildings and in Newport City they will purchase and undertake moderate rehabilitation of a three-unit building on Main Street and begin redevelopment of the former Sacred Heart campus, to be known as Four Founders Circle. The Four Founders Circle component consists of 26 new homes at the former convent, along with a community room and an office for on-site services including SASH. Over time, RuralEdge envisions this site to be built out to include condominiums in the vacant high school building as well as additional homes with a mix of rental and homeownership opportunities on the former playing fields.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.