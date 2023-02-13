Happy Valentine’s Day!
For this romantic holiday, we reached out to local couples to find out how they met.
Vanessa Robbins and Teagan Norris of Littleton met once through friends when they were barely out of high school, then went their separate ways.
A chance encounter sparked a mutual interest in music.
“Teagan and I met once when we were graduating high school through friends and bonded over our love of music. He showed me some of my all-time favorite bands that we would both listen to throughout college,” Robbins said. “He went to Montreal and I, Boston. He was (and is still) not a social media guy, so in our true generational fashion, we lost touch after that meeting.”
Robbins said, “I thought of him when I’d listen to those bands. Seven years later we both moved back home to southern NH and reconnected hiking in the White Mountains — our first hike was Mt. Monroe, the start of the Ammonoosuc River. A year later we’d eventually move to Littleton, NH, only a few miles downriver from the start. It was love at first hike! That was five years ago and currently we’re awaiting the arrival of our baby in June!”
Lauren Warner of Plainfield, a teacher at Cabot School, met her husband, Jay, when she was visiting Keene, NH, one summer, she shared.
“Jay and I met at a baseball game. I was back in my college town visiting one summer. I went to the game to watch my best friend’s boyfriend and Jay was on the team, too,” Lauren shared. “After the game he came up to me stuck out his hand and said, ‘Hello, I’m Jay Warner and I just really wanted to meet you.’ We went on a canoe trip (in Vermont, actually) a few weeks later, and we’ve seen each other every day since. That was 16 wonderful years ago. Our little family (which includes their son Harry, 8) lives in Plainfield.’
They have been maried for nearly 12 years.
Lauren and Jay’s first date, that fateful canoe trip, was in Brattleboro, Vermont.
She said of her romantic husband, “Jay is a Nicholas Sparks novel.”
Jay took her to a place they had visited while dating and had once seen shooting stars at, Otter Brook Dam in Keene, where he proposed, said Lauren. “He’s the best! He’s just sweet and romantic.”
Donna Murray and her husband Sandy Murray, transplants from Connecticut who have long made East Lyndon their home, “met on an unlikely blind date fixed up by my grandmother and his maiden aunt who went to the same church.. Lots of eye-rolling from me when it was suggested,” she shared.
“He had recently finished college and was at loose ends. So, we went to a movie and then a second date, a country music concert. I thought my ears would bleed!”
That was 63 years ago.
The couple went on to have two children and have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They came to Vermont by chance, not choice, said Donna, “but grew to love it here.”
Sandy is a retired St. Johnsbury Academy teacher.
Jess Buxton of Danville met her fiancé Ryan Mundinger through social media.
“Ryan and I met online on Facebook and we instantly hit it off because of our love for dogs (and all animals). We set up a first date, a doggy play date with one of my dogs and his dog. This plan changed because the morning of our date, my dog Remy who had been battling meningitis for almost two years, became sick again,” shared Jess. “I had to go to the emergency vet with him and Ryan insisted on coming with us to support us (having never even met us in person yet). I knew in that moment that he was unlike any person I had ever met before and that I was meant to be with him forever.”
Jess said, “We became closer and closer with each day that passed. Ryan came into my life during an extremely difficult time (I ended up having to say goodbye to my sweet Remy a few days after our vet visit) and Ryan was by my side. Two weeks later I had my final court date for my beloved dog Berkeley who was killed back in 2019. Ryan also insisted on coming to this with me. I read my victim’s statement to the man who took my baby away, another extremely difficult day, and Ryan stayed right by my side. I have had my share of trauma, and it’s really hard for me to trust others like I once did. It has not once been that way with Ryan. It’s true what they say, ‘when you know you know.’”
“We are expecting our first child in July, and our due date falls on the day Remy crossed the rainbow bridge,” Jess shared. “Another sign from my angels in Heaven that we are meant to be together. I’ve always said that Remy held on just long enough to meet Ryan and know that his Mom would be taken care of; we got engaged on Christmas.” The couple has five dogs together now!
Candice and Philip Snay of Walden met back in a class at Northern Vermont University at the Lyndon campus.
“Phillip Snay and I met at NVU Lyndon in our Human Sexuality Class. We are both Veterans and he convinced me to join the Veteran’s Club at the college,” shared Candice. “Eventually our friendship grew into a relationship. When we decided we didn’t want to have a wedding due to the uncertainty of the pandemic we reached out to a professor at the college who was also a Justice of the Peace. We ended up getting married in the classroom where we met on a beautifully sunny Friday afternoon in January ‘21. A couple months later we bought our dream home! We hope to start a family within the next year or so.”
John and Janet Heartson of Barnet met through a mutual close friend and there was an immediate deep connection.
John, a musician who owns a recording studio in the couple’s home, explained how their love story began - and continues.
“Janet is a Vermont native but had moved to Maui. After five years she returned for just a week to visit family and friends in VT/NH. She was visiting Donna (Packard), a mutual friend and my music was playing in the background. Janet suddenly noticed the song and said, ‘His voice sounds like home’. Donna exclaimed, ‘You have to meet him!’ ”
John said, “I had just returned from nine months of living on the road only because my house in NH did not sell. I was picking up groceries and received a phone call from Donna and she said she had someone I should meet and invited me to breakfast. I said, ‘I like breakfast.’ ”
“The next day I drove to York, Maine, was given a piece of toast, a cup of coffee and met Janet. We immediately felt a strong, comfortable connection like we knew each other even though it was our first time meeting,” he shared. “Janet returned to her life in Maui and I restarted my life in NH. However, we spoke by phone almost every day for the next few months. I finally visited Janet in Maui and a month later she moved back to the mainland so we could be together. That was 17 years ago.”
They were married in 2007.
John has a new song out that he and his best friend Derrick Samuels worked on together. The second verse of the song is all about how Derrick and his wife Shellie Samuels met.
The new song, In Vermont is a reggae song just released by Heartson, talking about how he lured Janet back from her life in Hawaii, and how Derrick Samuels from Jamaica, met Shellie when he was “living the bachelor way” working on cruise ships and Shellie took him “far away back to Vermont … I’s not the end of the world.”
“In Vermont, it’s just like the Garden of Eden in Vermont, but for only two weeks out of the year,” the song goes on.
The friends ad lib a bit in the video for the song, talking about Derrick’s hometown and the food there. “Food is made with love,” says John. “All the time, that’s what I do,” says Derrick, who runs Genuine Jamaican with his family, a fixture at the St. Johnsbury Farmers’ Market, at First Night North and many other venues with products available in a number of local markets.
“I was not trying to write a song when this happened. It was in January last year. I was testing a brand new feature in my recording system. I randomly grabbed a funky drum beat and mixed it with a Ukulele part and thought, “that sounds like reggae,” explained John.” I looked out the window, it was windy and snowing and I just started singing.”
“My name is Johnny and I’m in my studio, outside the wind is blowing and the snow is so freezing cold. Instead of island life and surfing every day, I asked my island bride to move so far away, back to Vermont,” the song begins.
He said, “The backstory is after I met Janet in 2005, I eventually visited her in Maui. She asked me to move there but I was not able to do so and she ended up returning here (She is a native Vermonter). So now I have the first verse of the song and a chorus. But what do I do for the next verse? Then I thought, wait, my friends Derrick and Shellie Samuels. I remember Derrick telling me how they met. He lived in Jamaica and worked on cruise ships as a waiter. Shellie (another Vermont native) was taking a cruise after getting out of the service. She met Derrick and eventually Derrick is the one who ended up in Vermont.”
“Instead of a musical solo, I thought why not have Derrick come over and we’ll just ad lib some conversation after each chorus. So I called Derrick, and he came over, and we quickly recorded the conversations which you hear in the song,” shared John. “The mystical thing here is, we did this on his wedding anniversary which I didn’t know about at the time, and he didn’t mention. So in a way this is a Vermont Valentine’s day song too. A light-hearted Vermont Reggae, love song about two couples and also the love we all have for Vermont.”
John went on, “Shortly after recording the song, I decided I wanted to make a music video. The vision I had for the video was way bigger than any video I had done before. I enlisted friends to be in the video. Amanda Cashin, our church organist, from Bath NH, who really does play Ukulele. Dakota Whitaker, our church minister, who can play drums and Don Sinclair from Bradford VT who is a very skillful guitarist and bass player. I asked them to bring a change of clothes, winter and summer.”
“I used five cameras, we did multiple takes with the wardrobe change, and all shot in front of a green screen. Then there were ALL the extra video clips, including Amanda’s kids and husband, sleigh rides with neighbors, Mike Lamp trying to start his chain saw, etc. The amount of material, for a 4-minute video seemed overwhelming. I had to get and learn new video editing software to be able to do this project. Finally, a year later, the snow was back and I said, I’ve got to finish this. I shot the scenes with Derrick and I at the barbecue grill in his driveway and finished the editing,” he said.
Shellie and Derrick Samuels “met on the cruise ship where Derrick was my waiter July 1983,” shared Shellie. They were married in the Republic of Panama in December of 1984 where she was stationed in the Air Force.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.