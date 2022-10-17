How We Rank: Congressional Earmarks
Buy Now

Editor’s Note: “How We Rank” is a periodic feature of Vermont and New Hampshire placements in various national rankings. We choose from various sources, some of which may represent special interests. We attempt to choose from reputable sources but make no effort to verify the data independently. We encourage readers to explore the source material for themselves.

States represented by top Senate appropriators received a disproportionately high amount of earmarked dollars in the final fiscal 2022 appropriations package, according to data compiled in a congressionally directed report by the Government Accountability Office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments