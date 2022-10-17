How We Rank: Congressional Earmarks

Editor’s Note: “How We Rank” is a periodic feature of Vermont and New Hampshire placements in various national rankings. We choose from various sources, some of which may represent special interests. We attempt to choose from reputable sources but make no effort to verify the data independently. We encourage readers to explore the source material for themselves.
States represented by top Senate appropriators received a disproportionately high amount of earmarked dollars in the final fiscal 2022 appropriations package, according to data compiled in a congressionally directed report by the Government Accountability Office.
Alaska, home of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on the Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, received the most funding per person at $339 and a total of $248.4 million, which is good for 12th nationwide — not bad for a remote locale straddling the Arctic Circle.
Vermont, home of Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, a Democrat, was second per capita with $321 per person, a CQ Roll Call analysis of the GAO data found, for a total of $207.2 million in the fiscal 2022 omnibus.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.