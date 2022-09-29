In addition, the CDC reported that 13.8% of U.S. adults are in poor or fair health overall, a rate that’s been creeping up in recent years. The country has high rates of chronic disease – an unprecedented 1 in 3 Americans are obese and 1 in 9 have diabetes.
Most people across all 50 states say they’ve exercised recently and that they’ve gotten a regular wellness checkup within the past year. Whether it’s because fitness is a key part of the local culture or residents have more opportunities to stay healthy, some states are in better shape than others.
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape. We fixed on two categories – health status and lifestyle indicators – and examined federal data for three metrics each across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Methodology
We used federal data for six population-level metrics to determine the states in the best and worst shape. We used a Z-score distribution to scale each metric relative to the average across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and multiplied these scores by -1 if they were negatively associated with being above the national average, such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes rates. The rankings were calculated using the states’ average Z-scores across the six metrics.
Unless otherwise stated, the metrics came from custom queries of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, using the most recent data. Here’s a closer look:
Health status Obesity: The share of adults categorized as having obesity based on their body mass index, as of 2020 Diabetes: The share of adults who said they have ever been told they had diabetes, excluding during pregnancy, as of 2020 Heart disease: The share of adults who said they have ever been told they had angina or coronary heart disease, as of 2020
Lifestyle indicators Wellness checkups: The share of adults who had a routine medical checkup in the past year, as of 2020 Exercise: The share of adults who had any physical exercise, including running and walking for exercise, in the past month as of 2020 Local fitness infrastructure: The number of fitness and recreational sports centers in a state per 100,000 population, as of 2019. This metric uses U.S. Census Bureau data to identify the number of fitness centers per state as well as state population estimates.
