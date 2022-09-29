Is America out of shape? Nearly 50% of Americans put on weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. So if your pants feel a little tight these days, you’re not alone.

In addition, the CDC reported that 13.8% of U.S. adults are in poor or fair health overall, a rate that’s been creeping up in recent years. The country has high rates of chronic disease – an unprecedented 1 in 3 Americans are obese and 1 in 9 have diabetes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments