Editor’s Note: “How We Rank” is a periodic feature of Vermont and New Hampshire placements in various national rankings. We choose from various sources, some of which may represent special interests. We attempt to choose from reputable sources but make no effort to verify the data independently. We encourage readers to explore the source material for themselves.
On average, men will earn $10,381 more in 2022 than women will across the nation.1,2 Excluding Washington, DC, all states have at least a 10% lower median pay for women compared to men.
Using aggregated data from government and academic sources, we’ll compare the smallest and largest gender pay gaps by state and by occupation. States are ranked based on the percentage difference between women’s and men’s earnings for full-time, year-round workers. (Note: The pandemic complicated data collection, which you can read more about in our full methodology.)
We’ll also go over what businesses can do to ensure equal pay, with the hope that the extra expert insight on gender pay discrepancies will help employers and employees close the gap in the coming years.
America’s gender pay gap shows little progress
If salaries followed working calendar dates (without holidays) in 2022, women effectively stop getting paid on October 29th.3 This means women would work the same amount of time as men the rest of the year and in the same roles essentially without getting paid.
Since 2010, the wage gap has hovered between 18% and 19% between the salaries of men and women in similar positions, showing little progress across the nation for pay equity.
The largest wage gap is in Wyoming, where women earn 35% less than men.
Washington DC has the smallest wage gap, but women still earn 8% less than men.
But do women earn less in every job? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are only five job roles that report a wage gap favoring women.4
- Compliance officers
- Graphic designers
- Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians
- Pharmacists
- Insurance claims and policy processing clerks
- The smallest and largest pay gaps in the US by state
Even the states with the smallest gender pay gap still face wage gaps ranging from 8.1% to 15.3% between men and women in similar roles, which translates to thousands of dollars missing for women doing the same work.
Washington, DC, pays women the highest median salary and has the smallest wage gap in the nation at 8.1%; Vermont is the state with the smallest wage gap at 10%.
The states with the worst wage gaps range from 21.8% to 34.6%; Wyoming has the worst wage gap where women earn only 65.4% of what men earn.
Women in Mississippi have the lowest median earnings at $34,279. The Magnolia state ranks 48th for its 26.8% gender pay gap.
America’s gender pay gap by state
With the gender pay gap, women in some states effectively work the last few months of the year for free. And, unfortunately, unequal pay for women hasn’t improved by much for more than a decade. Let’s look at how the gender pay gap has changed over time.
Average Male Salary : Average Female Salary By State
(Ranked From Least To Highest Pay Gap)
1 District of Columbia $90,868 : $83,466
2 Vermont $55,205 : $49,460
3 New York $63,588 : $56,200
4 Nevada $50,883 : $44,026
5 Alaska $62,463 : $53,836
6 California $61,315 : $52,402
7 Arizona $51,420 : $43,757
8 Florida $48,989 : $41,567
9 Maryland $70,789 : $60,007
10 New Mexico $48,919 : $41,416
11 Colorado $61,395 : $51,181
12 Minnesota $61,470 : $51,108
13 Oregon $57,567 : $47,715
14 North Dakota $51,694 : $42,733
15 Georgia $52,197 : $43,039
16 North Carolina $50,730 : $41,821
17 Illinois $61,055 : $50,009
18 Virginia $62,104 : $50,840
19 Delaware $57,577 : $47,131
20 Maine $51,925 : $42,445
21 South Dakota $50,025 : $40,702
22 Texas $52,866 : $42,928
23 Montana $50,037 : $40,255
24 Wisconsin $55,302 : $44,463
25 Massachusetts $75,832 : $60,827
26 New Jersey $71,604 : $57,423
27 Connecticut $70,163 : $56,240
28 South Carolina $50,599 : $40,515
29 Rhode Island $60,513 : $48,444
30 Missouri $51,805 : $41,337
31 Iowa $52,493 : $41,850
32 Washington $69,490 : $55,395
33 Arkansas $47,244 : $37,562
34 Pennsylvania $59,311 : $47,059
35 Tennessee $51,031 : $40,422
36 Hawaii $60,031 : $47,384
37 Nebraska $52,901 : $41,735
38 Indiana $52,464 : $41,370
39 Kentucky $50,702 : $39,854
40 New Hampshire $65,733 : $51,660
41 Michigan $57,347 : $44,985
42 West Virginia $50,348 : $39,388
43 Kansas $52,493 : $41,039
44 Ohio $55,294 : $42,941
45 Alabama $51,945 : $39,372
46 Oklahoma $49,759 : $37,506
47 Idaho $51,739 : $38,651
48 Mississippi $46,821 : $34,279
49 Louisiana $55,428 : $40,442
50 Utah $60,613 : $41,861
51 Wyoming $61,993 : $40,574
Methodology
States are ranked based on the percentage difference between women’s and men’s earnings for full-time, year-round workers. This data comes from the 2020 American Community Survey (ACS), which ran into significant data sampling issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Census Bureau, the people who did respond to the survey had different social, economic, and housing characteristics than those who did not respond. In particular, low-earning households were much less likely to respond. The bureau has relied on in-person interviews of people residing in group housing quarters, like nursing homes and dorms, to collect data, but this was not possible due to the pandemic. This likely resulted in non-response bias in the data, including in the estimates of marital status, educational attainment, Medicaid coverage, citizenship, income, and poverty.
To address this problem, the Census Bureau used administrative data to weigh data based on other information the bureau has about current population characteristics. It released this experimental ACS data for 2020, which we have used for this analysis.
We used the stop-pay methodology, where stop-pay dates are based on the day of the year women start working for free based on the gender pay gap in that state. These dates are based on a working calendar that omits weekends and rounded up to the nearest day. This calendar does not take holidays into account.
All statistics were calculated by aggregating data from a number of government and academic sources.
Read the report: https://www.business.org/hr/benefits/gender-pay-gap/
