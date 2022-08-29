How We Rank: Healthcare Affordability in Vt. & N.H.

Editor’s Note: “How We Rank” is a periodic feature of Vermont and New Hampshire placements in various national rankings. We choose from various sources, some of which may represent special interests. We attempt to choose from reputable sources but make no effort to verify the data independently. We encourage readers to explore the source material for themselves.
Health insurance premiums have risen dramatically over the past decade. In previous years, insurers would price your health insurance based on a multitude of factors. However, the number of variables has decreased significantly with the Affordable Care Act.
In 2022, the average cost of individual health insurance for a 40-year-old on a silver plan is $541. This represents an increase of nearly 1% from the 2021 plan year.
One of the primary factors in your individual health insurance costs is your location, as prices will vary depending on the state and county in which you live. In this first table, we look at health insurance premiums for 2022 and how they differ by state. They are listed from most to least expensive with a monthly average cost for premiums.
Health insurance premiums and plans found in the above report were aggregated from Public Use Files (PUF) on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) government website. Plans and providers for which county-level data was included in the CMS’ Crosswalk file were used in our analysis; those excluded from this dataset may not appear.
Using the rates and premiums for each plan, averages were calculated for a variety of variables such as metal tier, family size or county. Average costs per state were calculated from silver plans for 40-year-olds.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.