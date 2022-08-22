How We Rank: Public Education in Vt. & N.H.

FILE-In this June 10, 2009, file photo, students leave Williston Central School in Williston, Vt. The Vermont Education Department says many state schools are showing progress in student reading, but math continues to be a challenge. Education Secretary Armando Vilaseca says more than half of the state's schools showed adequate yearly progress in reading while math proficiencies and progress by students in the free and reduced lunch populations continue to be a problem. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Securing a child’s academic success begins with choosing the right schools. But how can parents decide where to enroll their kids? Because children develop and learn at different rates, the ideal answer to that question varies based on each student’s needs. Those needs have become even more specialized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused significant learning loss for many students.
Based on how schools have handled the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents may decide to move their children to different schools in the future. Unfortunately, most parents can’t afford to place their children in exclusive, private or preparatory schools that give their students greater individual attention. For the majority of U.S. families, public education is the only option. But the quality of public school systems varies widely from state to state and is often a question of funding. Public elementary and secondary education money usually flows from three sources: the federal, state and local governments. According to the U.S. Department of Education, states contribute nearly as much as local governments, while the federal government supplies the smallest share. Some researchers have found that more resources — or taxes paid by residents — typically result in better school-system performance.
Unlike other research that focuses primarily on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a more comprehensive approach. It accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials. To determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics.
Editor’s Note: “How We Rank” is a periodic feature of Vermont and New Hampshire placements in various national rankings. We choose from various sources, some of which may represent special interests. We attempt to choose from reputable sources but make no effort to verify the data independently. We encourage readers to explore the source material for themselves.
