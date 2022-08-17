Editor’s Note: “How We Rank” is a periodic feature of Vermont and New Hampshire placements in various national rankings. We choose from various sources, some of which may represent special interests. We attempt to choose from reputable sources but make no effort to verify the data independently. We encourage readers to explore the source material for themselves.
Retirement brings a slower pace of life. No more sweating work deadlines, playing office politics or struggling to stay afloat in a city with a soul-crushing commute and a punitive cost of living. The end of your career also raises new questions about where and how to spend your days now that you’re no longer tied to a specific location.
Should you settle by the beach or in the mountains? Do you prefer golf or cross-country skiing? Perhaps most importantly, where do your kids, grandkids, friends and health care providers live? Those are deeply personal questions. In an effort to find some objective answers to the where-to-retire question, Bankrate crunched a bevy of statistics on costs of living, public health and other metrics.
For this study, Bankrate looked at five broad categories: affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime. We acknowledge there’s plenty of subjectivity in choosing a place to live in retirement. If you own a paid-off home in a high-cost area like Boston or San Francisco, maybe affordability isn’t a priority for you. And, of course, not everyone likes the sweltering summers of the Sun Belt states that populate the top of our rankings.
