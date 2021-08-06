‘Hub & Spoke’ Concept Recommended For Regionalization Of St. Johnsbury Area Fire Departments

A New Hampshire consulting firm says that not only is fire department regionalization possible in the St. Johnsbury area but they have also prepared a seven-year step-by-step plan for making it happen.
That’s according to the “Regional Fire Services Feasibility Study” published by the Plymouth, N.H. - based Municipal Resources, Inc. (MRI).
The $30,000 study was commissioned by the Town of St. Johnsbury and several surrounding communities using mostly grant funds and some matching local funds.
“We believe that developing a hybrid regionalization model that supports existing fire departments is feasible if paced and developed utilizing a phased approach,” reads the conclusion of the 126-page report.
But the MRI report says creating “one regional department” is not the right path.
“The political challenges with this model far outweigh any advantages and if selected would take a significant period of time to obtain authorization from all levels of local governments before it could even get off the ground,” reads the report.
The study says a second possible approach of building a “regional support system” for independent fire departments will also not work.
“This approach will do little if anything to improve on response times, response levels and more importantly to improve the actual services,” reads the report.
What MRI is recommending for the St. Johnsbury area is a third option called a regional “Hub and Spoke” approach.
The Hub & Spoke will maintain individual fire departments on a local level and “amplify” the delivery of emergency services through regional training, coordination and a single-unit, quick response force enhanced by additional on-call firefighters.
“MRI recommends that this is the optimal approach,” reads the report. “This initiative is modular in that communities can choose the specific services that would be provided.”
Examples of services that could be provided include regional fire training, regional policy and standard operating procedure development, fire prevention and inspection services, quick reaction responses, a reserve force and “mobile integrated health care services.”
MRI says the Hub & Spoke plan would begin with small pilot programs and then build into a larger regional footprint.
MRI has also developed a series of seven phases with each phase building on the success of the previous phase.
Phase 1 will be the “foundation” of the program and will include a policy development team, a regional inventory of fire department resources and assets, a regional water supply plan and something called “Enhanced Automatic Aid” to assure each community that they will have adequate staffing on scene to ensure the safety of both the emergency responders and fire victims.
“In areas where water supply is a concern, this additional element must be considered early as the time necessary to establish a static water supply can become an operational barrier,” reads the report. “Based on the project team’s experience, MRI recommends that upon the report of a structure fire four communities be toned to respond.”
Phase 1 will also include a part-time fire coordinator and the regional purchasing of equipment.
“This is one area that can produce a significant cost savings,” reads the report. “Most manufacturers and vendors will offer a price discount based on volume (economy of scale). Participation from all communities is the key to making this concept work. “
Phase 2 will include the development of a larger pilot program to include shared training sessions and the development of specialty response teams such as ice rescue, swift water rescue, large area search and rescue, spill containment and incident support teams.
Phase 3 will focus on the so-called “Rapid Response Force” and Phase 4 will involve the building of an organizational structure such as a fire district or association with a board of directors.
Phases 5 - 7 will be focused on growing and expanding the Hub & Spoke program.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said Friday the town will be consulting with the regional planning authority NVDA (Northeastern Vermont Development Association) to determine the next step in the process.
