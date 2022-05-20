LANCASTER — At long last, closure.
After decades of wondering, 84-year-old Nancy McLain finally knows what happened to her mother, Alberta Leeman, who disappeared in 1978.
In a statement on Friday, state police confirmed that human remains found in a car in the Connecticut River last year were Leeman’s.
“It’s peace of mind,” McLain said.
Leeman’s identity was confirmed through DNA testing, using samples from relatives. They matched the DNA of the remains found in the car, which was registered to Leeman.
Forensic anthropologists and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma injuries, sustained when the car plunged into the river near the Mt. Orne Covered Bridge, according to the statement.
The circumstances of the death were not considered suspicious, the statement said.
Family members now believe Leeman was on her way to McLain’s home in Lunenburg, Vt., located three miles from the crash site.
“At least we know what happened. For 40-some-odd years we didn’t know,” McLain said. “I guess it’s kind of a relief. It’s bittersweet.”
Leeman vanished on July 26, 1978.
The 63-year-old widow left her second-floor apartment in Gorham and drove off into a rainy night, according to the book “Tales Told in the Shadows of the White Mountains,” by Charles Jordan.
She was reported missing a week later. Multiple police investigations centered on the Gorham area came up empty.
After a while, the case went cold.
Then, four years ago, New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Sonar/ROV team, which uses underwater side-scan sonar and submersible drone technology, made the Leeman case the basis for its monthly training.
The team chose areas where Leeman could have disappeared underwater, and the Sonar/ROV team would search those places.
First, they combed waterways in the Gorham area. Then, they re-focused the search on the area between Leeman’s apartment and her daughter McClain’s home in Gilman village. They picked a high-probability area near the Mt. Orne Covered Bridge connecting Lunenburg, Vt., and Lancaster, N.H.
They broke the case open on July 29; the Sonar/ROV team detected a 1972 Pontiac LeMans lying in a shallow area on the Vermont side of the river alongside River Road, just south of the bridge.
A week later, after the dive team confirmed it was Leeman’s car through a license plate; the family was notified.
McLain and her three children spent days watching the dive team perform search and recovery efforts from the riverbank.
Once the remains are returned, the family will hold a burial ceremony. More than four decades later, Leeman will finally be brought home.
Said McLain, who turns 85 on Sunday, “We’ll be taking her up to Gorham, where she lived. That’s where my dad is buried, and she’ll be put with him. That’s where she should be.”
