EAST BURKE — Those who treasured Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson gathered to celebrate her too-short, but purposeful and accomplished life on Sunday at her alma mater, Burke Mountain Academy.
The 26-year-old elite gravel cyclist had risen to the top of the sport in a short time, but after a lifetime of cycling with her family in this corner of Vermont famous for mountain biking. She was born here and raised in Kirby by her parents, Eric and Karen, with her younger brother, Matt. They have begun a foundation that has garnered over $125,000 thus far to benefit local causes in Moriah’s memory. The goal for the foundation was raised in recent days to $250,000.
Mourners who came to the Northeast Kingdom to say farewell to Moriah gathered on Saturday afternoon at a place called Heaven’s Bench on Darling Hill Road, part of the Kingdom Trails network on which she had grown up riding with her family and friends.
That was the spot where friends and family gathered on her 26th birthday, just a few days after Moriah was tragically slain in Austin, Texas, where she had traveled to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race. Authorities have alleged that the girlfriend of a fellow elite cyclist with whom Moriah had earlier had a brief relationship, shot and killed her, and is still on the lam.
On behalf of the Wilson family, Darrell Gray welcomed those gathered to offer their reflections on Moriah’s life, and the positive impact she had on them. He said he hoped, as in any celebration, to hear some laughter and see some smiling faces. He said the number of alumni who returned to say farewell to Moriah brought joy to the school community that is hurting so deeply.
Gray said the public forum would both cause Moriah to blush a bit, and he said, “This gathering is a living breathing testament of community at its best.” He said many were in attendance because of the deep impact Moriah had on their lives, and even at this time of deep suffering, “There is much to be thankful for.”
With her bike in the backdrop, a blessing was given for Moriah at the opening of the memorial, “Let not your hearts be troubled, believe in God, believe also in me.”
“I will come again and take you to myself, that where I am you may be also,” shared the minister who offered blessings for Moriah at her memorial, the Rev. Joel Battaglia.
As the memorial was broadcast, a live chat during the livestreaming over Facebook saw a steady stream of sympathy messages, from “Sending love to her family and friends,” to “Sad to not be with you all in person, but here in spirit with you.”
Three people close to Moriah gave eulogies at the memorial.
Steve Berlack referred to Moriah and the young people she was raised with as having grown up in the “Burke sphere,” and who had childhoods that were magical.
Many families chased their Alpine skiing dreams together as they raised their children, and Moriah Wilson grew up in that special time, Berlack said, sharing memories of how hard working Moriah was.
She was described as being sophisticated, intelligent, beautiful, strong-willed, tough, determined and a strong sense of competition - all signs of things to come, continued Berlack.
For her family, Berlack, said the road ahead will be long and hard, but life does go on and they will find happiness once again. There is no closure, he said, telling them that closure denotes an end, and they are instead beginning a new relationship with Moriah that is steeped in love and which will be powerful and real, and comforting to them “as Moriah truly wants. Moriah loves you and you love her today and forever. God bless you, and God bless Moriah.”
Gunnar Shaw, Moriah’s former boyfriend who remained one of her best friends, spoke next. “I loved Moriah and she loved me back,” he said. “Moriah had been bike-obsessed for as long as I can remember.”
He said Moriah had a fierce family loyalty and a love for all things Vermont. “Mo loved Vermont maple syrup and maple creemees more than anyone I have ever met.”
Shaw said Moriah never brushed her hair and he asked her once about that and she said her mom has beautiful hair, “and she’s never brushed it a day in her life!” drawing laughter.
“Moriah lived with extreme intention,” and she believed in the good, he said.
“When she set her mind to something, Moriah was more driven than anyone I had ever met,” said Shaw. He said her transition to the adult world had her struggling as she pushed to find the way to spend her life.
Shaw said, “Sure, Moriah wanted to win just as badly as her competition … it was about the process.”
“It was clear Mo wasn’t going to let anyone or anything stop her,” as she ascended in the competitive gravel bike racing world, said Shaw, saying she turned herself inside out to succeed and be the best bike racer she could be.
Moriah was remembered for her humility, ‘careful shyness’, and her kindness.
Another of those who shared a eulogy was Allen Lim, who shared how Moriah shone light on the mundane, making insignificant moments significant and special. She was remembered for her strong sense of commitment, her unconditional love, and passionate curiosity. She had reached definitive success as a professional cyclist this spring, and dove into the field fully, quitting her job to fully commit herself to the competitive cycling world.
Her DNA was built for progress, for becoming better, Lim shared, adding she came from “some of the most nurturing soil in the world.”
In her last week of life, Lim said she was the happiest he had ever seen her; she had recently moved to Boulder, Colo., and she was training and settling into her new life there, including taking naps. She had begun singing. She felt safe and secure, he said.
Amazing Grace was sung during the service, which included an hour of friends and family sharing memories and visiting.
Eric Wilson, Moriah’s father, thanked everyone for being there to honor and celebrate Moriah, saying the family appreciates everyone’s love so much. “While the pain has been devastating, the amount of love, compassion and support has also been overwhelming …. we have felt your prayers and it has helped us immensely.”
Eric Wilson said Moriah embodied the very best qualities a person could have, a unique ability to focus and commit and a strong competitive spirit. He said walking around the family’s yard the day after her passing, he noticed the leaves of a tree just opening and it was a metaphor that her life as a professional cyclist was just beginning. “Her dream of becoming an elite cyclist was becoming a reality and she was loving it.”
She was fulfilled and happy, she was doing what she was meant to do, he told her shortly before her death, and she said she was so excited.
“Moriah loved life and she absolutely loved what she was doing with her life, she loved her family and friends, cooking and writing and she loved maple creemees,” her father said. “For Moriah it wasn’t all about winning … it was really about the challenge. She absolutely loved to challenge herself.”
He said, “In short she loved life, and lived it to the fullest and, to me, that’s the measure of a life well-lived.”
“I don’t know why senseless tragedies like this occur,” said a tearful Eric Wilson. “I have so many questions, but no answers, but I know we have a great God, and I know God can and will use you for his purposes.”
He said, “You will be forever in our hearts, love dad,” to applause.
Matt Wilson, Moriah’s brother, said the support of so many has helped his family more than they will ever know. Six years ago, Moriah told him to let himself feel love and beauty and faith and that everything happens for a reason. He said she repeated that during one of their last conversations.
Matt said, “She believed in me … Moriah not a day will go by without me thinking about you,” he said through tears. “I’ll miss your mango salsa on taco Tuesdays … I’ll miss receiving books from you, books on friendship, love, and, of course, productivity.”
Karen Wilson, Moriah’s mother told those gathered the family is grateful for the community’s support and as Moriah has now entered her eternal life, “She wants all of us to have hope.”
“Faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we cannot see. We cannot see where Moriah is right now but we can have faith in God’s mercy and love for her,” her mother shared. “If our problems are big, then our prayers should be equally big. And the minute we believe He has answered our prayers, they have been answered.”
The state song, These Green Hills, was chosen to close Moriah’s memorial, she said, because Moriah loved the Northeast Kingdom so dearly. Children from the Burke Town School and Newark Street School sang the poignant lyrics about coming home to Vermont.
“I love you all,” Karen Wilson closed.
During the benediction, thanks was offered for the life of Moriah Wilson. “On behalf of the family, I want to again express our deep appreciation for each and everyone one of you being here today,” said Pastor Joel Battaglia.
“This concludes our service today, and ride like Mo!” said Rev. Battaglia.
To contribute to the foundation in Moriah Wilson’s memory, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/moriah-wilson-fund
