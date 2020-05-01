COVENTRY - Kathleen Patrick of Derby drove her SUV across the tarmac, her vehicle one of hundreds in line Friday morning during a huge food donation event at Northeast Kingdom International Airport.
Within minutes, members of the Vermont National Guard and other volunteers had loaded her vehicle with boxes of meals ready to eat (MREs) from the Vermont Foodbank for herself, her passenger Brenda McAllister and for others in her care.
“It means a lot not only for ourselves but for my clients,” Patrick said, her eyes crinkling up as she pulled down her mask and smiled.
Patrick works with Bayada Home Health Care in Williston and said these donated meals will help people who are having a hard time making ends meet.
“I think this is awesome. I just hope we can figure out how to use them,” she laughed.
The food distribution effort was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday. But folks weren’t taking any chances. Volunteers said 200 vehicles were already waiting in line at 8 a.m. when some arrived to help set things up.
They had probably heard that the first MRE distribution site had run out last week and were determined to go home with something good for the table.
The FoodBank and Guard had 24,000 MREs to start with at the first site in Swanton, and that ran out in the first three hours, officials had said. They got another load and delivered a total of 42,240 meals there that day.
The Coventry airport site was the last of five distribution sites in Vermont. Information about how many meals were distributed in Coventry was not available at press time.
The need for food donations crosses the economic spectrum, reflected in the type of vehicles in that long line: crew cab pickups and large SUVs, vans, family cars and some vehicles that had seen better days.
The line of vehicles snaked from the airport north on Airport Road past the nearby landfill toward Route 5.
After 9 a.m., the line of vehicles were moving steadily, from the airport entrance and swinging around the tarmac past long lines of huge transport trucks loaded high with MRE boxes toward the two-lane loading area in front of the hangars.
Members of the Guard, everyone wearing a mask, checked with those in the vehicles, asking how many people they were collecting for.
They handed out a seven-day supply for each member of a family.
“The Vermont Foodbank has seen a 30- to 100-percent increase in the number of people in need of food assistance due to COVID-19. This is straining the capacity of the charitable food system,” Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles said Tuesday.Some of the kinds of MREs are chili, veggie lasagna, penne pasta, spaghetti and meatballs, and beef ravioli. They’re all low sodium and are made to be easy and convenient to heat up.
Each comes with a heater packet, similar to a hand warmer, and, presto, in a few minutes the MRE turns into a hot meal.
SPC Connor Mello of West Burke, a member of the Vermont National Guard, handed a box of MREs to Newport City firefighter Abraham Sagman and other Guardsmen who loaded Patrick’s vehicle.
Sagman was joined on the tarmac by Newport Fire Chief John Harlemert and firefighter Tommy Barre, along with Vermont Agency of Transportation employees, the airport manager and other volunteers.
“I am just happy to be here and help the community,” Mello said.
He said this was one of the busiest distribution sites, next to one in Rutland.
“I’ve never done anything like this,” he said.
Mello, 22, joined the Guard in 2017. He will deploy with his unit in January 2021 to the Horn of Africa.
The Guard and volunteers had it down pat, loading and waving through six vehicles at a time. The queue kept moving, clearing the huge line of cars by 10:30 a.m. More vehicles kept arriving.
Helping vehicles join the queue and leave at the entrance was Cadet Lt. Col. Cole Hosford of Newport City, one of 10 members of the JROTC at North Country Union High School who volunteered Friday.
The JROTC is required to do community service, and “this was one we were called upon to do,” Hosford said.
“They are doing a really good job, I am really psyched about that,” Hosford said of his fellow cadets.
Hosford was glad to see so many people could receive food.
He considers himself lucky because he was able to keep working as an essential employee at the Walmart in Derby.
“In my family people have been laid off. It doesn’t matter what their income is. Some people aren’t as lucky as me. People really need this food.”
He won’t go back to school this year because of COVID-19, but he is ready for the next big thing in his life. Hosford leaves for the U.S. Navy July 13, the day after his birthday, and hopes to complete the diver program.
