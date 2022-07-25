Hundreds More Find Work In NEK

Hundreds of additional people in the Northeast Kingdom are back to work and hundreds more are now looking for work, indicates the latest data from the Vermont Department of Labor.
The June unemployment report was released Friday and shows that while the local unemployment rates ticked up, it is because more people are rejoining the labor force and the total number of people with jobs has climbed month over month as well as year over year. The region, like the rest of Vermont, is still short of the number of people who were working before the pandemic.
According to the Labor Department, there were 26,335 people employed in the NEK’s four labor markets of Derby, St. Johnsbury, Colebrook (Vt. portion) and Littleton (Vt. portion). This is 531 more people working than in May and 505 more than in June of 2021. Compared to June 2019, though, there are 1,241 fewer people at work now than before the pandemic.
The labor force, which is the total number of people employed and unemployed, grew even more with 27,233 people in the NEK working or looking for work. That is 681 more people in the labor force than last month and 210 more than last June but 1,289 fewer than in June 2019.
As a result, the unadjusted unemployment rate in Derby ticked up to 3.7% in Derby, 3.0% in St. Johnsbury, 2.7% in Littleton and 2.1% in Colebrook. The statewide unadjusted unemployment rate was at 2.5% in June.
“The summer months are historically a busy time for hiring and this year is proving to be no different. Job postings continue to be high, and employers are filling at a record pace,” said Michael Harrington, Labor Commissioner. “To assist, the Department of Labor is organizing hiring events across the state, and in some unique locations, like partnering with the Upper Valley Nighthawks, Vermont Mountaineers, and Vermont Lake Monsters baseball teams to link employers with potential talent.”
The Labor Department reports that job gains were seen in Arts, Entertainment and Recreation and Accommodation and Food Services sectors month over month and year over year. The state added 5,900 private industry jobs and 1,300 government jobs yearly.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.