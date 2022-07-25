Hundreds More Find Work In NEK
Newspaper opend to the want ads. Magnifying glass highlighting the word Jobs.

Hundreds of additional people in the Northeast Kingdom are back to work and hundreds more are now looking for work, indicates the latest data from the Vermont Department of Labor.

The June unemployment report was released Friday and shows that while the local unemployment rates ticked up, it is because more people are rejoining the labor force and the total number of people with jobs has climbed month over month as well as year over year. The region, like the rest of Vermont, is still short of the number of people who were working before the pandemic.

