Hundreds Of Hearings Cancelled By NEK Courts

Hundreds of Northeast Kingdom court hearings were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it may be a while before the backlog is eased.
According to records provided by State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel, Esq., a total 845 hearings were cancelled between March 16th and May 31st in Caledonia, Orleans and Essex Superior courts.
The cancellations include hearings related to 107 new criminal cases, 39 civil cases, 17 juvenile cases, 43 probate cases and 290 motions filed in the courts in all three counties.
The backlog of cases was created by a COVID-19 Judicial Emergency Order which suspended all but emergency hearings due to the pandemic. On June 1, the courts began re-scheduling many of the cancelled hearings, but Administrator Gabel said the resumption of court operations will be “gradual and deliberate” due to the continuing COVID-19 concerns.
“The lifting of the suspension of non-emergency hearings does not signal that hearings will immediately re-commence in all dockets,” said Gabel in an email response to questions. “Prior to the pandemic, criminal cases were set in blocks of 20 to 80 cases per day. The courts will only be able to accommodate between 5 and 10 defendants to be arraigned for criminal offenses on a given day. This is one example of the effects of social distancing and the extra precautions that will be needed to ensure that all visitors to the courts will remain as safe as possible.”
The June 1 amendment to the judicial order allows for the scheduling of non-emergency hearings, but continues the court’s suspension of criminal jury trials until Sept. 1 and civil jury trials until Jan. 1, 2021.
According to the judiciary’s “Blueprint For Expansion of Court Operations,” court staff are developing policies that will comply with the current rules of social distancing and limits the number of people who can congregate in Vermont courthouses.
“Court staff and judges will continue to work in an office environment of social distancing, while wearing masks when in the courthouses,” said Gabel. “Video remote hearings will continue and attorneys may opt to appear by phone or video in many cases.”
Court officials are also working on plans to provide social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions for jury trials and jury draws — which usually fill the largest courtroom at the St. Johnsbury courthouse with members of public summoned for jury duty.
