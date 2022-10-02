Hundreds Of Middle Schools To Get Sneak Peek At Careers

Eighth-grade students from Oxbow Union participate in the Kingdom Career Connect event at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in 2018. This year's event is being held Oct. 4 at the college campus. (File Photo)

LYNDONVILLE — Over 400 7th- and 8th-grade students from across the Northeast Kingdom will have a chance to explore potential future careers through a series of hands-on workshops today.

Kingdom Career Connect, to be held at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, is designed to provide students an opportunity to explore careers and connect those jobs to courses they should take during high school and beyond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments