Hundreds Of Middle Schools To Get Sneak Peek At Careers

LYNDONVILLE — Over 400 7th- and 8th-grade students from across the Northeast Kingdom will have a chance to explore potential future careers through a series of hands-on workshops today.
Kingdom Career Connect, to be held at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, is designed to provide students an opportunity to explore careers and connect those jobs to courses they should take during high school and beyond.
The event will feature more than 20 employers from a variety of industries in the NEK and across the state who will talk with students about their careers and lead them in a hands-on activity related to their work.
The workshops include presentations by Bryn Hoffman of Cobleigh Library, Lukas Ray of Kingdom Trail Association, Brian Warwick of NVU-Lyndon Music Business and Industry department, NEK author Beth Kanell, Vermont State Senator Jane Kitchell, and many others.
Students will get to try out developing a new business idea, reviewing blueprints, building a mountain bike trail, creating a song with music production software, designing a bridge, exploring a plow truck, writing a mystery, and more. All students will also take part in a hands-on workshop to learn about matching their interests to high-pay, in-demand careers in Vermont.
“This is a good opportunity to engage the NEK business community with its future workforce!” stated Lorna Higgs, Northeastern Vt. Development Association project manager, in support of local businesses participating in the event.
Last year the event was held virtually with videos and online sessions but returns to its traditional in-person format this year.
Kingdom Career Connect started as the NEK Career Fair about two decades ago and has been a fixture at the NVU-Lyndon campus. It evolved over the years from a standard career fair to become Kingdom Career Connect offering workshops tied to students’ interests. The event’s transformation was due in part to an idea by Ann Nygard of the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship at NVU-Lyndon, said Sylvia L. Plumb, Director of Marketing and Communications at NVU.
This event is produced by the VSAC’s GEAR UP program in partnership with Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation, and Northeastern Vermont Area Health Education Center.
VSAC’s GEAR UP program (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programming) is funded by the federal U.S. Department of Education to increase high school graduation and postsecondary enrollment rates across Vermont.
From the high school Class of 2020, 96% of the students served through the VSAC GEAR UP program successfully graduated. Of these graduates, 59% enrolled in postsecondary education or training by the fall after high school graduation.
Participation in GEAR UP is grant funded and based on community needs, geography and other demographic factors. There are 37 schools in Vermont participating in GEAR UP program, with many in the NEK.
Students are expected from Barton Graded School, Canaan School, Charleston Elementary, Danville School, Glover Community School, Irasburg Village School, Lowell Village School, Newark Street School, North Country Junior High School, Orleans Elementary School, St. Johnsbury School, Sutton School and Troy Elementary School.
Workforce development is a critical issue facing Vermont. At the same time as the career fair Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott will be focusing his weekly press conference to promote National Careers in Construction Month and to discuss the importance of the trades in the Vermont economy.
