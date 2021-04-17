Over two hundred people have signed a petition asking the Danville school board to reconsider the school’s former Indian name.
Lindsay Morgan and Dawn Peck Pastula, Danville residents, drew up the petition after the board’s March 23 decision to adopt a policy immediately doing away with the name.
On Saturday, Morgan and Pastula held a drive-thru petition-signing event at the West Danville Park and Ride.
The event resulted in 116 signatures from Danville alumni, taxpayers, students, and those from surrounding communities. Other signatures have come in via email, Facebook, or on a petition posted at Hastings Store.
Pastula said that the event was great fun.
“I saw a lot of friendly and familiar faces,” she said. “Families showed up together to sign which was great.”
While the board made their decision after six months of accepting public input, many in the Danville community were unaware that a change was being considered, let alone already made.
“Even in these times with social media, there are still lots of people who are unaware of this mascot issue,” said Pastula. “There were several who voiced this very thing while stopping by yesterday.”
The petition is also addressed to the Vermont Principal’s Association [VPA], who issued a statement in August 2020 stating that any mascot, nickname, symbol or logo that has marginalizing, racist or exclusionary elements should be replaced.
The petition will also be sent to the Vermont Legislature.
Bruce Melendy, chair of the Danville school board, said Friday that the board does not discourage people from filing a petition. While he does not think a reconsideration is on the board’s radar, he said they will see what happens once the petition is presented.
Melendy said that he has also heard from many who were unaware the change was being considered as well as those who do not do Zoom.
“I can’t do anything about COVID-19,” he said. “I wish we could have had the meetings in public and in person. The board is not using COVID-19 as an excuse … that’s just the world we’re living in right now.”
Melendy said that every member of the board received and considered every viewpoint communicated to them — 118 pieces of written testimony as well as oral testimony from 27 individuals. The oral testimony was presented in two, two-hour-long forums where the discussion ended only when there were no longer requests from the public to speak.
“The board took public input for close to six months on the issue. I certainly have no issue with people being upset with the board on their decision, that’s their right, and I said all along that I understand people are very passionate about the name,” said Melendy. “But I don’t know what else this board could have done to have been more transparent on this issue and try to make everybody aware of what was going on.”
Melendy said that clear ground rules were set up at the beginning of each forum: that each speaker should stick to five minutes and that one cannot read their own or someone else’s letter, since the board and public already had access to those.
“We were not trying to dictate things, just to give everyone a chance to speak,” said Melendy, noting that speakers both for and against the Indian name had to be reminded of the rules at times.
Melendy said he himself did not know how we would vote until the roll call on the policy was taken on March 23.
“This board tries to be as transparent as we can be and we’re willing to be held accountable, but let’s speak the truth and look at the facts,” he said.
Melendy encourages people to listen to the entire recordings of the March 3 special forum and March 23 special meeting, available on the Danville school board’s website. Minutes and recordings of the board’s meetings can be found on the left-hand side of the site, while all correspondence on the Indian name can be found at the bottom.
Gordie Pierce, who coached soccer and basketball at Danville High for 15 years, said Sunday that he did not know about the name change until after the forums had happened and that he had signed Pastula and Morgan’s petition.
Pierce said that the name is a point of pride for many and that it is extra special because it refers to the area’s history with Indian Joe.
“Many mascots are just picked out of the air,” he said.
Pierce said that he did have a problem with names such as “the Redskins” and thought they were hurtful but he did not see Danville’s former Indian name that way.
Those who wish to sign the petition can visit Hastings, contact Morgan or Pastula via Facebook, or email lindzmorgan@yahoo.com. Plans for a potential second drive-thru event are in the works.
Morgan and Pastula are accepting signatures until May 3. The petition will be presented to the school board at their regularly scheduled Zoom meeting on May 4 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.