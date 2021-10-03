LANCASTER — Protesting abortion restrictions in New Hampshire and across the nation and calling for action, some 200 area residents turned out for the North Country March For Reproductive Rights and Rally For Abortion Justice on Saturday.
Organized by Lancaster resident Stephanie Weiner and the only march in the North Country, it was a show of solidarity to nearly a dozen other marches in New Hampshire and about 650 across the nation on Saturday, including the big event at the nation’s capital.
The Lancaster event strove to draw attention to four recent developments — the Sept. 15 vote by the New Hampshire Executive Council to reject a six-month extension to the Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s Family Planning contract; a Texas law that went into effect on Sept. 1 that allows citizens to sue fellow citizens who have an abortion; a Mississippi case challenging Roe. v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court of the United States ruling that legalized abortion, that the court will hear Dec. 1; and a ban on abortion after 24 weeks of gestation and criminal penalties for health care providers who provide abortions after that time that is in the New Hampshire state budget signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu in June.
The North Country march was planned before the Executive Council vote, following the call by national Women’s March organization on Sept. 2 to take action following the Texas law.
“They chose today because it’s a weekend day and the Supreme Court reconvenes on Monday and they’ll be hearing their first Roe v. Wade challenge hearing on Dec. 1,” said Weiner. “The outcome of that could be disastrous for Roe v. Wade. I heard about Texas and got extremely agitated with that, and when I heard that the Women’s March was announcing these marches, I decided I had to have one in the North Country. This is a rally for abortion justice.”
Going forward, she said those advocating for reproductive rights need to get active at all levels, especially in state government, and turn the state Senate, House of Representatives, and Executive Council blue again.
“We have to get people in there who recognize that every person should have the decision over their own body and to de-stigmatize the idea of abortion,” said Weiner. “Everyone should be able to get the safe health care that they need with people they trust in the community that they reside. This has been a disproportionate nightmare and it’s affected people who are historically oppressed, who cannot get either get child care or get out of state to get the care they need. That’s not acceptable. Really, Roe is the floor. We need to push toward the ceiling, and we need leaders who are going to back us up … We need support from a governor who actually is pro-choice and doesn’t just say they’re pro-choice. We have a lot of work to do. I look at this as the beginning.”
For the North Country march, 103 people registered and another 100 showed up, all braving the rain and a gloomy sky.
“We come here today to demonstrate a belief that all people should be trusted to make the reproductive health care decisions that are best for them,” Weiner said to the crowd before they took to the sidewalk along Main Street.
She thanked local march organizers who included Jane Brickett, Lucy Wyman, former state Rep. Sue Ford, D-Easton, former state Rep. Evalyn Merrick, D-Lancaster.
Among the marchers was Zandra Rice Hawkins, founding executive director of Granite State Progress in Concord, who said the Texas law bans abortions at six weeks, before most women realize they are pregnant.
“Here in New Hampshire, Gov. Sununu and his Republicans in the statehouse passed a 24-week abortion ban and put into law unnecessary forced medical ultrasounds for people at any stage of pregnancy” she said. “This is a way to shame and put more obstacles in the way of people trying to make the best decisions for their body and their family. It includes no exception for rape, incest, or fatal fetal anomalies. It … Sununu voted against Planned Parenthood contracts. These are contracts for health care providers that do things like STI testing, breast cancer screenings, and family planning services. It has nothing to do at all with abortion care.”
Reproductive care does not stop and start at birth control or abortion care and is about making sure New Hampshire families can make decisions for themselves and be supported in their community, regardless of which path they take, she said.
“Everyone deserves the right to bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, “said Rice Hawkins.
Jordan Applewhite, of Littleton, an advocate for the Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire, which covers the cost of an abortion for Granite Staters who can’t pay, said the overarching aim is to ensure that everyone has the freedom to choose the path their lives take and about who gets to decide what to do with one’s own body.
Offering letters of support that were read before the march by Ford and Chuck Henderson, North Country representative for U.S Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, were Shaheen, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH.
“This sends a clear message that we will not stand by while Republican lawmakers attempt to roll back our fundamental rights,” said Shaheen. “Earlier this year, the governor signed an anti-choice budget that institutes an abortion ban and imposes burdensome, costly, and unnecessary ultrasounds on women in our ‘Live Free or Die’ state.”
The Texas law encourages vigilantism against those suspected of having an abortion, she said.
“And just weeks ago, Republicans on New Hampshire’s Executive Council de-funded health care providers that provide 80 percent of family planning services in our state, including cancer screenings, contraception, and other vital care that thousands of low income Granite Staters rely on,” said Shaheen. “We must continue to stand together and we must fight back … It is unacceptable to suggest that women are not capable of making the best decisions for ourselves and our families. I have said it before and I will say it again, if we were talking about men’s bodies and health, it wouldn’t even be up for discussion.”
Hassan said, “When people are not given the freedom to decide when to start a family, it infringes on their liberty and can create a significant economic strain.”
Signs held by the North Country marchers included “Don’t be like Texas,” “End Sununu’s Abortion Ban,” and “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.”
Along their route, the marchers received several honks of support by passing motorists.
Among the marchers was Elaine Plourde, of Lunenburg, who had come to Lancaster to go to the store and hadn’t been aware that the march was planned.
“I saw the sign that said ‘Don’t be like Texas,’” she said, noting that she was shocked when she learned about that state’s abortion law. “I parked over at Walgreen’s and walked over here as soon as I saw what was going on. I’m very passionate for pro-choice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.