Richard Ball, a veteran of the United States Army, leads the Memorial Day parade on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. Many spectators lined the street for the parade which ended at the Caledonia County Courthouse, where a ceremony was held and the Town Band performed. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Roger Damon, 93, of St. Johnsbury, a veteran of the United States Army, carries a floral bouquet for placement at the base of a World War II monument in St. Johnsbury's Courthouse Park as part of the Memorial Day observance ceremony on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary and Roger Damon, a veteran of the U.S. Army pose for a photo following the Memorial Day observance outside the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. Cleary and Damon are alumni of Norwich University. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Members of the St. Johnsbury Academy band march and play on Main Street in St. Johnsbury for the Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30, 2022. Many spectators lined the street for the parade which ended at the Caledonia County Courthouse, where a ceremony was held and the Town Band performed. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Ferdinand Austin-Shortt, 4, of Danville, waves from the back seat of the Danville Fire Department's squad truck during the Memorial Day parade in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
John McClaughry, of Kirby, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps marches on Main Street in St. Johnsbury for the Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30, 2022. Many spectators lined the street for the parade which ended at the Caledonia County Courthouse, where a ceremony was held and the Town Band performed. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, who served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, delivers a speech as part of the Memorial Day commemoration at Courthouse Park in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
People of all ages help St. Johnsbury commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 30, 2022, by lining Main Street for a parade that featured military veterans, members of service organizations, the St. Johnsbury Academy Band and several fire trucks from St. Johnsbury and surrounding towns. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The St. Johnsbury Town Band performs outside the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022, during the Memorial Day commemoration ceremony. Scaffolding covers the area in front of the courthouse for an extensive brick repair project. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Richard Ball, a veteran of the United States Army, leads the Memorial Day parade on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. Many spectators lined the street for the parade which ended at the Caledonia County Courthouse, where a ceremony was held and the Town Band performed. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Roger Damon, 93, of St. Johnsbury, a veteran of the United States Army, carries a floral bouquet for placement at the base of a World War II monument in St. Johnsbury's Courthouse Park as part of the Memorial Day observance ceremony on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary and Roger Damon, a veteran of the U.S. Army pose for a photo following the Memorial Day observance outside the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. Cleary and Damon are alumni of Norwich University. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Members of the St. Johnsbury Academy band march and play on Main Street in St. Johnsbury for the Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30, 2022. Many spectators lined the street for the parade which ended at the Caledonia County Courthouse, where a ceremony was held and the Town Band performed. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Ferdinand Austin-Shortt, 4, of Danville, waves from the back seat of the Danville Fire Department's squad truck during the Memorial Day parade in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
John McClaughry, of Kirby, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps marches on Main Street in St. Johnsbury for the Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30, 2022. Many spectators lined the street for the parade which ended at the Caledonia County Courthouse, where a ceremony was held and the Town Band performed. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, who served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, delivers a speech as part of the Memorial Day commemoration at Courthouse Park in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
People of all ages help St. Johnsbury commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 30, 2022, by lining Main Street for a parade that featured military veterans, members of service organizations, the St. Johnsbury Academy Band and several fire trucks from St. Johnsbury and surrounding towns. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The St. Johnsbury Town Band performs outside the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022, during the Memorial Day commemoration ceremony. Scaffolding covers the area in front of the courthouse for an extensive brick repair project. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Richard Ball, a veteran of the United States Army, leads the Memorial Day parade on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, May 30, 2022. Many spectators lined the street for the parade which ended at the Caledonia County Courthouse, where a ceremony was held with Rep. Scott Beck delivering a speech and the Town Band performed.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.