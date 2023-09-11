Hundreds of protestors from across the North Country and beyond converged outside of Monday's Littleton Select Board meeting at the opera house to protest comments made Aug. 28 by Select Board member Carrie Gendreau, who said she does not want a diversity-LGBTQ mural in town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Bethlehem resident Chuck Phillips was among hundreds of residents turning out at Monday]s Littleton Select Board meeting at the opera house to protest comments made Aug. 28 by Select Board member Carrie Gendreau about a diversity-LGBTQ mural in town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Adam Finkel, center, of Dalton, was one of hundreds of protestors turning out to Monday's Littleton Select Board meeting at the opera house to protest comments made Aug. 28 by Select Board member Carrie Gendreau about a diversity-LGBTQ mural in town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Isaac Vars, of Lunenburg, was one of hundreds of protests turning out to Monday's Littleton Select Board meeting at the opera house to protest comments made Aug. 28 by Select Board member Carrie Gendreau about a diversity-LGBTQ mural in town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau took heat during Monday's meeting, where hundreds of people turned out to protest comments she made on Aug. 28 about a diversity-LGBTQ mural in town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith was among four Littleton police officers providing a security presence at Monday's Select Board meeting at the opera house, where hundreds of people turned out to protest comments made Aug. 28 by Select Board member Carrie Gendreau about a diversity-LGBTQ mural. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Bethlehem resident Chuck Phillips was among hundreds of residents turning out at Monday]s Littleton Select Board meeting at the opera house to protest comments made Aug. 28 by Select Board member Carrie Gendreau about a diversity-LGBTQ mural in town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Hundreds of residents from Littleton, the North Country, Northeast Kingdom, and beyond converged outside of Monday’s Select Board meeting in protest against comments made by Select Board member Carrie Gendreau at the previous Aug. 28 board meeting, when she voiced opposition to a diversity-inclusion/LGBTQ+ mural on private property.
“I looked and looked at those paintings and saw nothing wrong with them,” said Littleton resident Sally Sherrard, who turned out to Monday’s pre-meeting protest. “It’s nice to see this turnout.”
“Everyone Belongs” was the most common of the signs, but dozens of handmade signs were also brought that took aim at Gendreau.
Organizing the turnout were two local groups, Our Friends Our Neighbors and North Country Pride; the latter was a collaborator in the three-piece mural unveiled on Aug. 18 on the side of the mixed-use Jing Fong restaurant building along Jackson Street at Main.
Gendreau, who also serves as the District-1 New Hampshire state senator, has said she will not apologize or back down from her statements, which she said are based on her Christian beliefs and biblical worldview.
The mural closest to Main Street draws on the traditional Pride rainbow and depicts a representation of the goddess Isis, which Gendreau said she believes to be a pagan symbol.
At the Aug. 28 meeting, she said she doesn’t want the artwork “to be in our town.”
Before the start of Monday’s meeting, those who had assembled outside on the sidewalk — where they received numerous honks of support from passing motorists — moved into the ballroom of the opera house, where they were joined by more in protest.
During the Pledge of Allegiance, many shouted “all” at the ending of “liberty and justice for all.”
While the vast majority were in opposition to Gendreau’s comments, several people were in support of Gendreau. Out of the nearly 30 who spoke during the public input session allotted to the issue, all but a handful voiced support.
Most who spoke were Littleton residents. All speakers were given three minutes, though some went a few beyond.
Emotions at times ran high, but there were no flare-ups that led to a response by Littleton police, who had four officers for a security presence both outside and inside the opera house.
